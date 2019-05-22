Whirlpool Corporation Reaffirms 2019 Guidance and Outlines its Long-Term Value Creation Strategy at 2019 Investor Day

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is meeting with investors and analysts at its 2019 Investor Day event in New York City tomorrow, May 23, 2019. Whirlpool's senior management will highlight the strong investment case for Whirlpool Corporation, including our unique structural position as the world's leading major home appliance company, our strategic digital transformation journey and the regional catalysts that will enable us to drive superior value creation.

"We have a strong global competitive position, the best brand portfolio, the best-cost position and innovation that delivers real benefits to our consumers," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and chief executive officer of Whirlpool Corporation. "That industry leading position combined with our strategic digital transformation will drive additional benefits throughout our value chain, leading to significant value creation for our shareholders."

In the presentation, Whirlpool Corporation's chief executive officer and regional presidents will highlight key initiatives to drive long-term margin expansion, while Jim Peters, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will further articulate the drivers of our long-term value creation goals.

Long-Term Value Creation Goals:

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin of approximately 10%

Free cash flow as a percent of sales of 6%+

Return on invested capital (ROIC) of 12-14%

"Our long-term value creation goals highlight our strong commitment to delivering margin expansion in all regions and improved free cash flow," said Peters. "We are committed to fully investing in our business to provide innovative products and services to our consumers, while also maintaining proper financial flexibility and returning excess cash to shareholders."

To listen to the live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, participants should visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download any required streaming media software. Presentation materials and an archived recording of the event will be available at Whirlpoolcorp.com by clicking on the "Investors" tab and then clicking on "Events & Presentations." The materials will be archived for at least 30 days.

