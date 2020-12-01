Whirlpool Corporation Recognized as Top Company for Executive Women by Working Mother Media

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) today announced it has been named to Working Mother Media's 2020+ Top Companies for Executive Women list. The distinction marks Whirlpool Corporation's second time on the list and recognizes the company for its diverse and inclusive culture that promotes leadership and advancement of women.

The Top Companies for Executive Women list highlights the top workplaces for women who want to advance through the corporate ranks. It celebrates companies that champion women's advancement, with a focus on succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender pay parity, support programs and work-life balance programs.

"We are honored to be recognized for our continuous efforts to create a company culture where women not only feel valued and included but have the opportunity to advance and grow in their careers," said Carey Martin, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Whirlpool Corporation. "Our recognition is a testament to our innovative efforts to drive inclusion and diversity across our organization, and we are committed to continuing to foster a workplace where all employees feel welcomed and respected."

Whirlpool Corporation strongly believes that unique backgrounds and experiences is an enabler of innovation, which is critical to success. The company has established multiple employee resource groups to further raise awareness for an inclusive culture, including the Whirlpool Women's Network (WWN), which empowers and engages women at all levels within the corporation and community through engagement, development and career progression.

As a result of these ongoing efforts, Whirlpool Corporation is regularly recognized as a leading company in efforts related to diversity and inclusion. In 2020, the Company was named to the 2020 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index and scored a perfect 100 on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index .

