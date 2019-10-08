Whirlpool Corporation recognized on Global CR RepTrak 100 ranking for seventh consecutive year

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Further proving its reputation as a company with a longstanding commitment to corporate responsibility, Whirlpool Corporation was ranked among the top 50 companies on the 2019 Global CR RepTrak. This annual study, conducted by the Reputation Institute, recognizes the 100 companies with the best corporate responsibility reputations in the world. This is the seventh consecutive year that Whirlpool Corporation has appeared on the Global CR RepTrak 100 ranking.

"This is a recognition we are honored and proud to receive, and is a reflection of the values and practices we bring to our work every day," said Marc Bitzer, Chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "From the appliances we manufacture and the people who build them, to the company culture we foster and the contributions we make to the communities we call home, we are in constant pursuit of improving life at home for consumers, with sustainable and responsible business practices at the forefront of our approach."

Whirlpool Corporation increased its position 13 spots on the 2019 Global CR RepTrak from the previous year, ranking of 34 out of the total 100 companies listed.

The Global CR RepTrak measures perceptions of a company's key drivers of corporate responsibility, including Citizenship, Governance and Workplace, and assesses its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) credentials. The study is based on more than 230,000 ratings collected from the general public representing 15 economies.

This ranking is the latest in a series of accolades that Whirlpool Corporation has received in the past several months. Most recently, the company was included on the distinguished 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index , named a leading company on the 2019 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index , scored a perfect 100 percent on the 2019 Disability Equality Index , and ranked a top Corporate Citizen by CR Magazine .

Click here to view the complete World's Most Reputable Companies For Corporate Responsibility 2019 ranking.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 65 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2018. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com , or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

