Whirlpool Corporation Reports Outstanding Third-Quarter 2020 Results

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) today reported financial results for the third-quarter of 2020.





"From the outset of this global crisis, we have taken decisive actions to weather the uncertainty and win in the eventual economic recovery. Our results this quarter are a testament to those actions, the exceptional execution by our employees, and the resiliency of our long-term strategy," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and chief executive officer of Whirlpool Corporation. "Looking ahead, while uncertainty remains, our Q3 performance serves as an additional proof-point that we are well-positioned to capitalize on the structural improvements in housing and consumer trends, and firmly demonstrates the viability of our long-term shareholder value creation strategy."



- Marc Bitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer



KEY RESULTS

Third-Quarter Results 2020 2019 Change Net sales ($M) $5,291 $5,091 $200 3.9% Organic net sales(5) ($M) $5,448 $5,091 $357 7.0% GAAP net earnings available to Whirlpool ($M) $397 $358 $39 11.0% Ongoing EBIT(2) ($M) $635 $364 $271 74.5% GAAP earnings per diluted share $6.27 $5.57 $0.70 12.6% Ongoing earnings per diluted share(1) $6.91 $3.97 $2.94 74.1%

CASH FLOW

Year-to-Date Cash Flow 2020

YTD 2019

YTD Change Cash provided by (used in) operating activities ($M) $407 $(566) $973 Free Cash Flow(4) ($M) $170 $(805) $975

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Delivered GAAP and ongoing (non-GAAP) earnings per diluted share (1) of $6.27 and $6.91 , respectively, driven by exceptional execution of go-to-market and cost takeout actions.

of and , respectively, driven by exceptional execution of go-to-market and cost takeout actions. Strong liquidity position with a cash balance of $3.5 billion as of September 30, 2020 and approximately $2.5 billion available under committed credit facilities. The Company intends to repay $1.7 billion of outstanding short term debt by fiscal year end, including all COVID-related short term borrowings.





"We are pleased to announce that we are increasing our full-year revenue expectations and reinstating our earnings per share guidance for full-year 2020 above our initial range, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Jim Peters, chief financial officer of Whirlpool Corporation. "Our liquidity position remains exceptionally strong, and we expect to continue to strengthen our balance sheet by paying down the short term debt we took on at the outset of the pandemic by the end of the year. Finally, we are happy to have announced a dividend increase for the eighth consecutive year, reflecting the confidence we have in our business now and in the future."



- Jim Peters, Chief Financial Officer



REGIONAL REVIEW

North America Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change Change

excluding

currency

impact Net sales ($M) $2,961 $3,010 (1.6)% (1.6)% EBIT(3) ($M) $567 $387 46.7% -

Revenue softness due to COVID-related supply constraints, while order backlog remains elevated.

Record third-quarter EBIT margin(3) of 19.2 percent, compared to 12.8 percent in the same prior-year period, driven by strong cost discipline and go-to-market actions.

Europe, Middle East and Africa Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change Change

excluding

currency

impact Net sales ($M) $1,258 $1,090 15.4% 13.6% EBIT(3) ($M) $43 $(4) nm -

Demand recovery drove solid volume growth year-over-year, with double digit growth in key countries.

Third-quarter EBIT margin(3) was 3.4 percent, compared to (0.4) percent in the same prior-year period, as increased demand and cost takeout actions were partially offset by unfavorable currency.

Latin America Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change Change

excluding

currency

impact Net sales ($M) $719 $632 13.7% 40.0% EBIT(3) ($M) $77 $29 165.5% -

Organic net sales (5) growth of 40 percent driven by Brazil industry growth and share gains.

growth of 40 percent driven by industry growth and share gains. Third-quarter EBIT margin(3) was 10.7 percent, compared to 4.6 percent in the same prior-year period, as increased demand and positive price/mix offset unfavorable currency.

Asia Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change Change

excluding

currency

impact Net sales ($M) $353 $358 (1.4)% 0.7% EBIT(3) ($M) $6 $9 (28.1)% -

Strong India performance driven by demand recovery and share gains, despite continued COVID-related disruptions.

performance driven by demand recovery and share gains, despite continued COVID-related disruptions. China demand weakness resulted in negative EBIT for the quarter.

FULL-YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK

Full-year 2020 net sales decline of 5 percent to 7 percent and organic net sales (5) of 0 percent to a decline of 1 percent

of 0 percent to a decline of 1 percent GAAP earnings per diluted share of $14.90 to $15.40

to Ongoing earnings per diluted share (1) of $17.50 to $18.00

of to GAAP and adjusted tax rate (non-GAAP) of 23 to 25 percent

Cash provided by operating activities of approximately $1.2 billion

Free cash flow of approximately $900 million

(1) A reconciliation of ongoing earnings per diluted share, a non-GAAP financial measure, to reported net earnings per diluted share available to Whirlpool and other important information, appears below. (2) A reconciliation of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and ongoing EBIT, non-GAAP financial measures, to reported net earnings available to Whirlpool, and a reconciliation of EBIT margin and ongoing EBIT margin, non-GAAP financial measures, to net earnings margin and other important information, appears below. (3) Segment EBIT and Ongoing Segment EBIT represents our consolidated EBIT broken down by the Company's reportable segments and are metrics used by the chief operating decision maker in accordance with ASC 280. Consolidated EBIT also includes corporate "Other/Eliminations" of $(101) million and $301 million for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Ongoing segment EBIT includes certain adjustments to segment EBIT, and a reconciliation and other important information, appears below. EMEA Q3 2019 EBIT and EBIT margin reflects ongoing results, which excludes $14 million in legacy product warranty expense. (4) A reconciliation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to cash provided by (used in) operating activities and other important information, appears below. (5) Organic net sales reflects net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency and the Embraco divestiture.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the leading kitchen and laundry appliance company in the world, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com.

Website Disclosure

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, whirlpoolcorp.com, in the "Investors" section. We also intend to update the Hot Topics Q&A portion of this webpage as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Whirlpool Additional Information:

This document contains forward-looking statements about Whirlpool Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Whirlpool") that speak only as of this date. Whirlpool disclaims any obligation to update these statements. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected net sales and organic net sales, earnings per share, cash flow, ongoing EBIT, tax rates, regional profitability, restructuring charges and expenditures, cost takeout, order pipeline, supply chain impacts, short-term debt repayment and balance sheet strengthening expectations, long-term deleveraging, sale of assets and businesses expectations, go-to-market actions and cost takeout impact on margins, investments and currency, and raw material prices, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial condition, our ability to weather COVID-19 related economic uncertainty and ability to win in the economic recovery following the crisis. Many risks, contingencies and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from Whirlpool's forward-looking statements. Among these factors are: (1) COVID-19 pandemic-related business disruption and economic uncertainty; (2) intense competition in the home appliance industry reflecting the impact of both new and established global competitors, including Asian and European manufacturers, and the impact of the changing retail environment, including direct-to-consumer sales; (3) Whirlpool's ability to maintain or increase sales to significant trade customers and the ability of these trade customers to maintain or increase market share; (4) Whirlpool's ability to maintain its reputation and brand image; (5) the ability of Whirlpool to achieve its business plans, productivity improvements, and cost control objectives, and to leverage its global operating platform, and accelerate the rate of innovation; (6) Whirlpool's ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights; (7) acquisition and investment-related risks, including risks associated with our past acquisitions, and risks associated with our increased presence in emerging markets; (8) risks related to our international operations, including changes in foreign regulations, regulatory compliance and disruptions arising from political, legal and economic instability; (9) information technology system failures, data security breaches, data privacy compliance, network disruptions, and cybersecurity attacks; (10) product liability and product recall costs; (11) the ability of suppliers of critical parts, components and manufacturing equipment to deliver sufficient quantities to Whirlpool in a timely and cost-effective manner; (12) our ability to attract, develop and retain executives and other qualified employees; (13) the impact of labor relations; (14) fluctuations in the cost of key materials (including steel, resins, copper and aluminum) and components and the ability of Whirlpool to offset cost increases; (15) Whirlpool's ability to manage foreign currency fluctuations; (16) impacts from goodwill impairment and related charges; (17) triggering events or circumstances impacting the carrying value of our long-lived assets; (18) inventory and other asset risk; (19) the uncertain global economy and changes in economic conditions which affect demand for our products; (20) health care cost trends, regulatory changes and variations between results and estimates that could increase future funding obligations for pension and postretirement benefit plans; (21) changes in LIBOR, or replacement of LIBOR with an alternative reference rate; (22) litigation, tax, and legal compliance risk and costs, especially if materially different from the amount we expect to incur or have accrued for, and any disruptions caused by the same; (23) the effects and costs of governmental investigations or related actions by third parties; and (24) changes in the legal and regulatory environment including environmental, health and safety regulations, and taxes and tariffs. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in Whirlpool's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in Whirlpool's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. The number one major appliance manufacturer in the world claim is based on most recently available publicly reported annual revenues among leading appliance manufacturers.

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30 (Millions of dollars, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales $ 5,291



$ 5,091



$ 13,658



$ 15,037

Expenses













Cost of products sold 4,136



4,350



11,172



12,552

Gross margin 1,155



741



2,486



2,485

Selling, general and administrative 513



491



1,354



1,580

Intangible amortization 16



17



46



53

Restructuring costs 63



56



186



142

(Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses (7)



(516)



(7)



(437)

Operating profit 570



693



907



1,147

Other (income) expense













Interest and sundry (income) expense (22)



(29)



(38)



(222)

Interest expense 51



45



142



148

Earnings before income taxes 541



677



803



1,221

Income tax expense (benefit) 143



313



233



311

Net earnings 398



364



570



910

Less: Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests 1



6



(14)



14

Net earnings available to Whirlpool $ 397



$ 358



$ 584



$ 896

Per share of common stock













Basic net earnings available to Whirlpool $ 6.35



$ 5.62



$ 9.33



$ 14.04

Diluted net earnings available to Whirlpool $ 6.27



$ 5.57



$ 9.26



$ 13.93

Dividends declared $ 1.20



$ 1.20



$ 3.60



$ 3.55

Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions)













Basic 62.6



63.6



62.6



63.8

Diluted 63.3



64.2



63.1



64.3

















Comprehensive income $ 375



$ 419



$ 436



$ 1,002



WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Millions of dollars, except share data)



(Unaudited)





September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,528



$ 1,952

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $144 and $132, respectively 2,716



2,198

Inventories 2,216



2,438

Prepaid and other current assets 847



810

Total current assets 9,307



7,398

Property, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,681 and $6,444, respectively 3,136



3,301

Right of use assets 904



921

Goodwill 2,463



2,440

Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $644 and $593, respectively 2,190



2,225

Deferred income taxes 2,146



2,238

Other noncurrent assets 213



358

Total assets $ 20,359



$ 18,881

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 4,179



4,547

Accrued expenses 687



652

Accrued advertising and promotions 751



949

Employee compensation 516



450

Notes payable 1,735



294

Current maturities of long-term debt 298



559

Other current liabilities 939



918

Total current liabilities 9,105



8,369

Noncurrent liabilities





Long-term debt 4,965



4,140

Pension benefits 470



542

Postretirement benefits 163



322

Lease liabilities 735



778

Other noncurrent liabilities 643



612

Total noncurrent liabilities 6,976



6,394

Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $1 par value, 250 million shares authorized, 112 million shares issued, and 62 million and 63 million shares outstanding, respectively 113



112

Additional paid-in capital 2,865



2,806

Retained earnings 8,223



7,870

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,754)



(2,618)

Treasury stock, 50 million and 49 million shares, respectively (5,076)



(4,975)

Total Whirlpool stockholders' equity 3,371



3,195

Noncontrolling interests 907



923

Total stockholders' equity 4,278



4,118

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,359



$ 18,881



WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30 (Millions of dollars)



Nine Months Ended

2020

2019 Operating activities





Net earnings $ 570



$ 910

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 414



443

(Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses —



(437)

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (663)



(517)

Inventories 158



(525)

Accounts payable (162)



(110)

Accrued advertising and promotions (179)



(62)

Accrued expenses and current liabilities (163)



29

Taxes deferred and payable, net 90



(59)

Accrued pension and postretirement benefits (55)



(72)

Employee compensation 137



77

Other 260



(243)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 407



(566)

Investing activities





Capital expenditures (251)



(306)

Proceeds from sale of assets and business 27



1,034

Other —



(5)

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (224)



723

Financing activities





Net proceeds from borrowings of long-term debt 1,031



699

Repayments of long-term debt (568)



(946)

Net proceeds (repayments) from short-term borrowings 1,405



(63)

Dividends paid (232)



(229)

Repurchase of common stock (121)



(100)

Common stock issued 16



5

Other —



(7)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,531



(641)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (125)



(55)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,589



(539)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 1,952



1,538

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 3,541



$ 999



SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Millions of dollars except per share data)

(Unaudited)

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures, some of which we refer to as "ongoing" measures, including earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), EBIT margin, ongoing EBIT, ongoing EBIT margin, ongoing earnings per diluted share, organic net sales, adjusted effective tax rate, sales excluding currency and free cash flow. Ongoing measures exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing operations and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Sales excluding foreign currency is calculated by translating the current period net sales, in functional currency, to U.S. dollars using the prior-year period's exchange rate compared to the prior-year period net sales. Management believes that sales excluding foreign currency provides stockholders with a clearer basis to assess our results over time, excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. Management believes that organic net sales provides stockholders with a clearer basis to assess our results over time, excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations and the Embraco divestiture. Management believes that adjusted tax rate provides investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company's effective tax rate, excluding the pre-tax income and tax effect of certain unique items. Management believes that free cash flow provides investors and stockholders with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing the company's ability to fund its activities and obligations.The Company provides free cash flow related metrics, such as free cash flow as a percentage of net sales, as long-term management goals, not an element of its annual financial guidance, and as such does not provide a reconciliation of free cash flow to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for these long-term goal metrics. Whirlpool does not provide a Non-GAAP reconciliation for its other forward-looking long-term value creation and other goals, such as organic net sales, EBIT, and gross debt/EBITDA, as such reconciliation would rely on market factors and certain other conditions and assumptions that are outside of the company's control. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist investors and stockholders in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance, and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of our business. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These ongoing financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported net earnings available to Whirlpool per diluted share, net earnings, net earnings available to Whirlpool, net earnings margin, net sales, effective tax rate and cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. We also disclose segment EBIT and ongoing segment EBIT as important financial metrics used by the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker to evaluate performance and allocate resources in accordance with ASC 280 - Segment Reporting. GAAP net earnings available to Whirlpool per diluted share and ongoing earnings per diluted share are presented net of tax, while individual adjustments in each reconciliation are presented on a pre-tax basis; the income tax impact line item aggregates the tax impact for these adjustments. The tax impact of individual line item adjustments may not foot precisely to the aggregate income tax impact amount, as each line item adjustment may include non-taxable components. Historical quarterly earnings per share amounts are presented based on a normalized tax rate adjustment to reconcile quarterly tax rates to full-year tax rate expectations. We strongly encourage investors and stockholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Third-Quarter 2020 Ongoing Earnings Before Interest and Taxes and Ongoing Earnings per Diluted Share

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings available to Whirlpool and net earnings per diluted share available to Whirlpool, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net earnings margin is calculated by dividing net earnings available to Whirlpool by net sales. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per diluted share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. Our third-quarter GAAP tax rate was 26.4%. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our third-quarter adjusted tax rate (non-GAAP) of 25.0%.



Three Months Ended

Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation: September 30, 2020

Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool $ 397



Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests 1



Income tax expense (benefit) 143



Interest expense 51



Earnings before interest & taxes $ 592



Net sales $ 5,291



Net earnings margin 7.5 %











Results classification

Earnings before

interest & taxes

Earnings per

diluted share Reported measure



$ 592



$ 6.27

Restructuring costs(a) Restructuring costs

63



1.00

Corrective action recovery(f) Cost of products sold

(13)



(0.20)

(Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses(d) (Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses

(7)



(0.10)

Income tax impact



—



(0.17)

Normalized tax rate adjustment(b)



—



0.11

Ongoing measure



$ 635



$ 6.91

Net sales



$ 5,291





Ongoing EBIT margin



12.0 %







Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

Third-Quarter 2019 Ongoing Earnings Before Interest and Taxes and Ongoing Earnings per Diluted Share

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings available to Whirlpool and net earnings per diluted share available to Whirlpool, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net earnings margin is calculated by dividing net earnings available to Whirlpool by net sales. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per diluted share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. Our third-quarter GAAP tax rate was 46.3%. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our third-quarter adjusted tax rate (non-GAAP) of 17.5%.



Three Months

Ended

Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation: September 30, 2019

Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool $ 358



Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests 6



Income tax expense (benefit) 313



Interest expense 45



Earnings (loss) before interest & taxes $ 722



Net sales $ 5,091



Net earnings margin 7.0 %











Results classification

Earnings

before interest &

taxes

Earnings per

diluted share Reported measure



$ 722



$ 5.57

Restructuring costs(a) Restructuring costs

56



0.88

Divestiture related transition costs(c) Selling, general and administrative

(14)



(0.22)

Divestiture related transition costs(c) Interest and sundry (income) expense

(3)



(0.05)

(Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses(d) (Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses

(516)



(8.03)

Product warranty and liability expense(e) Cost of products sold

119



1.85

Income tax impact



—



0.97

Normalized tax rate adjustment(b)



—



2.99

Ongoing measure



$ 364



$ 3.97

Net sales



$ 5,091





Ongoing EBIT margin



7.2 %







Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

Ongoing Segment Earnings Before Interest and Taxes

The reconciliation provided below reconciles ongoing segment EBIT with segment EBIT, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Ongoing segment EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing segment EBIT by segment net sales. Segment EBIT margin is calculated by dividing segment EBIT by segment net sales.



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Segment

earnings (loss)

before interest

and taxes Restructuring

costs(a) (Gain) loss on

sale and

disposal of

businesses(d) Corrective

Action

Recovery(f) Ongoing

segment

earnings (loss)

before interest

and taxes North America $ 567

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 567

EMEA 43

—

—

—

43

Latin America 77

—

—

—

77

Asia 6

—

—

—

6

Other/Eliminations (101)

63

(7)

(13)

(57)

Total Whirlpool Corporation $ 592

$ 63

$ (7)

$ (13)

$ 635



The reconciliation provided below reconciles ongoing segment EBIT with segment EBIT, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Ongoing segment EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing segment EBIT by segment net sales. Segment EBIT margin is calculated by dividing segment EBIT by segment net sales.



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

Segment

earnings (loss)

before interest

and taxes Restructuring

costs(a) Divestiture

related

transition

costs(c) (Gain) loss on

sale and

disposal of

businesses(d) Product

warranty and

liability

expense(e) Ongoing

segment

earnings (loss)

before interest

and taxes North America $ 387

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 387

EMEA (18)

—

—

—

14

(4)

Latin America 29

—

—

—

—

29

Asia 9

—

—

—

—

9

Other/Eliminations 315

56

(17)

(516)

105

(57)

Total Whirlpool Corporation $ 722

$ 56

$ (17)

$ (516)

$ 119

$ 364





Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

Full-Year 2020 Outlook for Ongoing Earnings Before Interest and Taxes and Ongoing Earnings per Diluted Share

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool and net earnings (loss) per diluted share available to Whirlpool, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Net earnings margin is calculated by dividing net earnings available to Whirlpool by net sales. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per diluted share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our anticipated full-year tax rate between 23% and 25%.







Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2020

Results classification

Earnings before

interest & taxes*

Earnings (loss) per

diluted share Reported measure



$ 1,438



$14.90 - $15.40 Restructuring costs(a) Restructuring costs

300



4.74

Corrective action recovery(f) Cost of products sold

(13)



(0.20)

(Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses(d) (Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses

(7)



(0.10)

Expected gain on assets(h) Cost of products sold

(114)



(1.80)

Expected impact from benefits transaction(g) All other income and expense (benefit)

50



0.79

Income tax impact



—



(0.83)

Ongoing measure



$ 1,655



$17.50 - $18.00



Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

*Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) is a non-GAAP measure. The Company does not provide a forward-looking quantitative reconciliation of EBIT to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net earnings available to Whirlpool, because the net earnings available to noncontrolling interests item of such reconciliation -- which has historically represented a relatively insignificant amount of the Company's overall net earnings -- implicates the Company's projections regarding the earnings of the Company's non wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures that cannot be quantified precisely or without unreasonable efforts.

Full-Year 2019 Ongoing Earnings Before Interest and Taxes and Ongoing Earnings per Diluted Share

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings available to Whirlpool and net earnings per diluted share available to Whirlpool, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per diluted share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. Our full-year GAAP tax rate of approximately 22.8% includes the impact of the gain on sale of Embraco. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our full-year adjusted tax rate of approximately 15.3%.



Twelve Months Ended Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation: December 31, 2019 Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool $ 1,184

Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests 14

Income tax expense (benefit) 354

Interest expense 187

Earnings before interest & taxes $ 1,739

Net sales $ 20,419

Net earnings margin 5.8 %













Results classification

Earnings before

interest & taxes

Earnings (loss)

per diluted share Reported measure



$ 1,739



$ 18.45

Restructuring costs(a) Restructuring costs

188



2.93

Brazil indirect tax credit(i) Interest and sundry (income) expense

(180)



(2.80)

(Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses(d) (Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses

(437)



(6.79)

Product warranty and liability expense(e) Cost of products sold

126



1.96

Product warranty and liability expense(e) Interest and sundry (income) expense

5



0.08

Sale leaseback, real estate and receivable adjustments(j) Cost of products sold

(95)



(1.48)

Sale leaseback, real estate and receivable adjustments(j) Interest and sundry (income) expense

9



0.14

Trade customer insolvency claim settlement(k) Interest and sundry (income) expense

59



0.92

Income tax impact



—



0.75

Normalized tax rate adjustment(b)







1.84

Ongoing measure



$ 1,414



$ 16.00

Net Sales



$ 20,419





Ongoing EBIT margin



6.9 %







Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

Organic Net Sales

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measure forecasted organic net sales decline with forecasted GAAP net sales decline, for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020 for the Company.



Twelve Months Ending

December 31, 2020 GAAP net sales (% decline) 5% - 7% Less: Embraco net sales ~(3)% Less: currency ~(3)% Organic net sales (% decline) 0% - 1%



Note: Currency reflects the Company's current full-year forecast

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measure organic net sales with reported net sales, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 for the Company.



Three Months Ended



September 30,



2020

2019 Change Net sales $ 5,291



$ 5,091

3.9 % Less: Embraco net sales —



—



Add-Back: currency 157



—



Organic net sales $ 5,448



$ 5,091

7.0 %

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measure organic net sales with reported net sales, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 for Whirlpool Latin America.



Three Months Ended



September 30,



2020

2019 Change Net sales $ 719



$ 632

13.7 % Less: Embraco net sales —



—



Add-Back: currency 166



—



Organic net sales $ 885



$ 632

40.0 %



Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

Footnotes:



a. RESTRUCTURING COSTS - In 2019, these costs are primarily related to actions that right-size our EMEA business and certain other unique restructuring events, including restructuring of the Naples, Italy manufacturing plant. In 2020, these costs are primarily related to actions that right-size and reduce the fixed cost structure of our global business, attributable primarily to the current macroeconomic uncertainties caused by COVID-19. This includes costs of approximately $100 million related to restructuring in the United States, approximately $86 million related to restructuring outside of the United States and approximately $83 million related to the exit of our Naples facility. b. NORMALIZED TAX RATE ADJUSTMENT - During the third quarter of 2019, the Company calculated ongoing earnings per share using an adjusted tax rate of 17.5%, to reconcile to our anticipated full-year 2019 effective tax rate between 15% and 20%, which excludes the gain on sales of the Embraco compressor business, the Brazil indirect tax credit, and the sale and disposal of businesses. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company calculated ongoing earnings per share using an adjusted tax rate of 25%, to reconcile to our anticipated full-year effective tax rate between 23% and 25%. c. DIVESTITURE RELATED TRANSITION COSTS - During the first and second quarter of 2019, the Company recognized additional transition costs of $6 million and $11 million, respectively. In the third quarter of 2019, the Company reclassified approximately $17 million of first half 2019 divestiture related transition costs into "(Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses" to fully reflect the net impact from the gain on the sale of the Embraco compressor business. d. (GAIN) LOSS ON SALE AND DISPOSAL OF BUSINESSES - During the second quarter of 2019, the Company entered into an agreement to sell its South Africa operations. As a result, the Company recorded a charge of $35 million for the write-down of the assets of the disposal group to fair value and $33 million of cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments included in the carrying amount of the disposal group to calculate the impairment. The Company also incurred charges of approximately $11 million, primarily inventory liquidation costs, related to the exit of our domestic sales operations in Turkey. Total charges recorded in the second quarter of 2019 were approximately $79 million.

On July 1, 2019 the Company closed the sale of the Embraco compressor business. As a result, the Company recorded a gain, before taxes, of approximately $511 million. Included in this amount are closing costs related to the sale and previously disclosed divestiture related transition costs. To report the full gain amount as net of these costs, the Company reclassified previously disclosed divestiture related transition costs from their original accounts into the account for the gain. Approximately $14 million of previously disclosed charges were reclassified out of "Selling, general and administrative" into "(Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses." Approximately $3 million of previously disclosed charges were reclassified out of "Interest and sundry (income) expense" into "(Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses." During the third quarter of 2019, the Company incurred approximately $17 million of additional divestiture related transition costs, resulting in a year-to-date total of approximately $34 million, which are fully reflected in the gain, before taxes, of approximately $511 million.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company reserved approximately $7 million for an expected change in purchase price for the sale of the Embraco compressor business. Adjustments to the final purchase price were finalized as of the third quarter 2020, with no resulting change to the final purchase price, and the reserve was released and recognized as a gain during the quarter. e. PRODUCT WARRANTY AND LIABILITY EXPENSE - In September 2015, the Company recorded a liability related to a corrective action affecting certain legacy Indesit products. During the second and third quarters of 2019, the Company incurred additional product warranty expense related to our previously disclosed legacy Indesit dryer corrective action campaign in the UK for approximately $12 million and $14 million, respectively. In the third quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a charge of approximately $105 million for estimated product warranty expense related to certain EMEA-produced washers for which the Company is conducting an ongoing corrective action. f. CORRECTIVE ACTION RECOVERY - In Q3 2020, the Company recorded a benefit of $13 million related to a vendor recovery in our ongoing EMEA-produced washer corrective action. The Company anticipates recording additional immaterial vendor recovery benefits in one or more future quarters. g. EXPECTED IMPACT FROM BENEFITS TRANSACTION - In the fourth quarter, we anticipate recording charges in accordance with planned transactions related to employee benefits. h. EXPECTED GAIN ON ASSETS - Real estate portfolio optimization in the fourth quarter of 2020. i. BRAZIL INDIRECT TAX CREDIT - During the first half of 2019, the Company received favorable, non-appealable decisions related to the recovery of certain taxes previously paid over gross sales. As a result, the Company recorded a gain in interest and sundry (income) expense during the first and second quarter of 2019 in the amount of $127 million and $53 million, respectively, in connection with these decisions. j. SALE LEASEBACK, REAL ESTATE AND RECEIVABLE ADJUSTMENTS - In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company sold certain owned properties, primarily warehouses, while agreeing to lease these same properties from the purchaser. As part of the sale, the Company recognized a pre-tax gain on sale of the group of properties of approximately $111 million and a cash benefit of approximately $140 million. In addition, the Company wrote-off the full loan receivable amount outstanding of approximately $18 million related to a previous loan between the Company and a non-profit entity in connection with a community and economic development project. The Company also wrote-down the book value of certain real estate properties, recognizing a loss of approximately $7 million. k. TRADE CUSTOMER INSOLVENCY CLAIM SETTLEMENT - In 2017, Alno AG and certain affiliated companies filed for insolvency protection in Germany. Bauknecht Hausgeräte GmbH companies, a subsidiary of the Company, was a long-standing supplier to Alno and certain of its affiliated companies. The Company was also a former indirect minority shareholder of Alno. In August 2018, the insolvency trustee asserted €174.5 million in clawback and related claims against Bauknecht. In January 2020, we entered into an agreement with the insolvency trustee to settle all potential claims that the insolvency trustee may have related to this matter, resulting in a one-time charge of €52.75 million ($59 million as of December 31, 2019).

Free Cash Flow

As defined by the Company, free cash flow is cash provided by (used in) operating activities after capital expenditures, proceeds from the sale of assets and businesses and changes in restricted cash. The reconciliation provided below reconciles nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and projected 2020 full-year free cash flow with cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Free cash flow as a percentage of net sales is calculated by dividing free cash flow by net sales.



Nine Months Ended



September 30,

(millions of dollars) 2020

2019 2020 Outlook Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $407

$(566) ~$1,240 Capital expenditures, proceeds from sale of assets/businesses and change in restricted cash* (237)

(239) (340) Free cash flow $170

$(805) ~$900









Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (224)

723

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,531

(641)





*In 2018 and 2019, restricted cash was used to fund capital expenditures and technical resources to enhance Whirlpool China's research and development and working capital, as required by the terms of the Whirlpool China (formerly Hefei Sanyo) acquisition. In 2020, restricted cash represents contributions held as part of the Company's Charitable Foundation which is consolidated as of September 30, 2020. **Financial guidance on a GAAP basis for cash provided by (used in) financing activities and cash provided by (used in) investing activities has not been provided because in order to prepare any such estimate or projection, the Company would need to rely on market factors and certain other conditions and assumptions that are outside of its control.

