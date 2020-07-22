Whirlpool Corporation Reports Resilient Second-Quarter 2020 Results, Despite Impact of COVID-19 Crisis

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) today reported financial results for the second-quarter of 2020.



"Delivering a solid Q2 performance despite the far reaching impact of COVID-19 on our business is the result of the decisive actions we took throughout the quarter and ultimately demonstrates the resilience of our business model," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and chief executive officer of Whirlpool Corporation. "While we recognize the uncertainty and volatility which lies ahead of us, we are proud of the way in which we managed through the most difficult quarter of this global crisis."

- Marc Bitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer



KEY RESULTS

Second-Quarter Results 2020 2019 Change Net sales ($M) $4,042 $5,186 $(1,144) (22.1)% Organic net sales(5) ($M) $4,191 $4,863 $(672) (13.8)% GAAP net earnings available to Whirlpool ($M) $35 $67 $(32) (48.2)% Ongoing EBIT(2) ($M) $210 $363 $(153) (42.1)% GAAP earnings per diluted share $0.55 $1.04 $(0.49) (46.9)% Ongoing earnings per diluted share(1) $2.15 $4.01 $(1.86) (46.4)%

CASH FLOW

Year-to-Date Cash Flow 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Change Cash provided by (used in) operating activities ($M) $(745) $(821) 9.3% Free Cash Flow(4) ($M) $(873) $(997) 12.4%

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Q2 GAAP net earnings margin was 0.9 percent, compared to 1.3 percent in the same prior-year period. Prior-year results were unfavorably impacted by a $79 million loss primarily related to the sale of our South Africa business, partially offset by a $53 million gain related to a Brazil indirect tax credit and certain favorable tax items.

loss primarily related to the sale of our business, partially offset by a gain related to a indirect tax credit and certain favorable tax items. Ongoing EBIT margin (2) was 5.2 percent, compared to 7.0 percent in the same prior-year period as COVID-19 related disruptions of nearly 300 basis points were mitigated by significant and decisive cost actions.

was 5.2 percent, compared to 7.0 percent in the same prior-year period as COVID-19 related disruptions of nearly 300 basis points were mitigated by significant and decisive cost actions. Strong liquidity position with a cash balance of $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2020 and approximately $2.5 billion available under committed credit facilities.



"Our strong second-quarter results are a testament to our operational strength and the perseverance of our global team," said Jim Peters, chief financial officer of Whirlpool Corporation. "In the quarter, we delivered solid cost takeout globally and strong cash flow improvement through disciplined working capital management. The actions we took earlier this year to sustain our margins and protect our liquidity strengthened our ability to succeed through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and have prepared us to withstand current economic uncertainty."

- Jim Peters, Chief Financial Officer



REGIONAL REVIEW

North America Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Change Change

excluding

currency

impact Net sales ($M) $2,501 $2,858 (12.5)% (12.3)% EBIT(3) ($M) $316 $353 (10.6)% -

COVID-19 related sales impact less than other regions, with early signs of demand recovery in June.

Second-quarter EBIT margin(3) was 12.6 percent, compared to 12.4 percent in the same prior-year period, as strong cost discipline and reduced marketing investments offset negative demand.

Europe, Middle East and Africa Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Change Change

excluding

currency

impact Net sales ($M) $836 $1,032 (19.0)% (17.0)% EBIT(3) ($M) $(66) $(16) (313.1)% -

Demand recovery in June resulted in net sales growth and positive EBIT for the month.

Second-quarter EBIT margin(3) was (7.9) percent, compared to (1.6) percent in the same prior-year period, driven by the unfavorable impact of lower volumes.

Latin America Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Change Change

excluding

currency

impact Net sales ($M) $434 $888 (51.1)% (39.0)% EBIT(3) ($M) $11 $56 (80.5)% -

Organic net sales (5) decreased 4.1 percent as share gains were offset by negative Mexico demand.

decreased 4.1 percent as share gains were offset by negative demand. Second-quarter EBIT margin(3) was 2.5 percent, compared to 6.3 percent in the same prior-year period, as strong cost actions were offset by lower volumes and unfavorable currency. The Latin America region's second-quarter 2019 results include $23 million of EBIT(3) related to the Embraco compressor business.

Asia Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Change Change

excluding

currency

impact Net sales ($M) $271 $430 (37.1)% (33.7)% EBIT(3) ($M) $(18) $15 nm -

Net sales significantly impacted by India shutdown in April/May with recovery across the region in June.

shutdown in April/May with recovery across the region in June. EBIT(3) declined as cost takeout actions were offset by significant demand weakness across the region.

2020 PERSPECTIVE

While the full impact of COVID-19 on future business results remains uncertain, the Company is updating its perspective on 2020:

Expects full-year 2020 net sales decline of approximately 10 percent to 15 percent (previously 13 percent to 18 percent) and organic net sales (5) decline of 7 percent to 12 percent (previously 10 percent to 15 percent)

decline of 7 percent to 12 percent (previously 10 percent to 15 percent) Our COVID-19 response plan is on track to deliver over $500 million in cost takeout (including raw materials savings) in 2020 through the following actions:

in cost takeout (including raw materials savings) in 2020 through the following actions: Capturing raw material deflation opportunities



Significantly reducing structural and discretionary costs



Continue to effectively and efficiently manage working capital



Adjust supply chain and labor levels to match demand environment

(1) A reconciliation of ongoing earnings per diluted share, a non-GAAP financial measure, to reported net earnings per diluted share available to Whirlpool and other important information, appears below. (2) A reconciliation of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and ongoing EBIT, non-GAAP financial measures, to reported net earnings available to Whirlpool, and a reconciliation of EBIT margin and ongoing EBIT margin, non-GAAP financial measures, to net earnings margin and other important information, appears below. (3) Segment EBIT and Ongoing Segment EBIT represents our consolidated EBIT broken down by the Company's reportable segments and are metrics used by the chief operating decision maker in accordance with ASC 280. Consolidated EBIT also includes corporate "Other/Eliminations" of $(151) million and $(154) million for the second quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Ongoing segment EBIT includes certain adjustments to segment EBIT, and a reconciliation and other important information, appears below. EMEA Q2 2019 EBIT and EBIT margin reflects ongoing results, which excludes $12 million in legacy product warranty expense. (4) A reconciliation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to cash provided by (used in) operating activities and other important information, appears below. (5) Organic net sales reflects net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency and the Embraco divestiture.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the leading kitchen and laundry appliance company in the world, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com.

Website Disclosure

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, whirlpoolcorp.com, in the "Investors" section. We also intend to update the Hot Topics Q&A portion of this webpage as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Whirlpool Additional Information:

This document contains forward-looking statements about Whirlpool Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Whirlpool") that speak only as of this date. Whirlpool disclaims any obligation to update these statements. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected net sales and organic net sales, earnings, regional profitability, restructuring charges, cash flow, order pipeline, and raw material prices, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial condition, our ability to weather COVID-19 related economic uncertainty, sustain margins and protect liquidity, achieve net cost and raw material savings, manage working capital, capture raw material deflation opportunities, mitigate volume deleveraging, maintain credit ratings, the adequacy of our liquidity resources and financial covenant buffers during the crisis, and our recovery timing expectations, belief that Q2 2020 represents the trough of the crisis, rebound actions and growth opportunities and ability to win in the economic recovery following the crisis. Many risks, contingencies and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from Whirlpool's forward-looking statements. Among these factors are: (1) COVID-19 pandemic-related business disruption and economic uncertainty; (2) intense competition in the home appliance industry reflecting the impact of both new and established global competitors, including Asian and European manufacturers, and the impact of the changing retail environment, including direct-to-consumer sales; (3) Whirlpool's ability to maintain or increase sales to significant trade customers and the ability of these trade customers to maintain or increase market share; (4) Whirlpool's ability to maintain its reputation and brand image; (5) the ability of Whirlpool to achieve its business plans, productivity improvements, and cost control objectives, and to leverage its global operating platform, and accelerate the rate of innovation; (6) Whirlpool's ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights; (7) acquisition and investment-related risks, including risks associated with our past acquisitions, and risks associated with our increased presence in emerging markets; (8) risks related to our international operations, including changes in foreign regulations, regulatory compliance and disruptions arising from political, legal and economic instability; (9) information technology system failures, data security breaches, data privacy compliance, network disruptions, and cybersecurity attacks; (10) product liability and product recall costs; (11) the ability of suppliers of critical parts, components and manufacturing equipment to deliver sufficient quantities to Whirlpool in a timely and cost-effective manner; (12) our ability to attract, develop and retain executives and other qualified employees; (13) the impact of labor relations; (14) fluctuations in the cost of key materials (including steel, resins, copper and aluminum) and components and the ability of Whirlpool to offset cost increases; (15) Whirlpool's ability to manage foreign currency fluctuations; (16) impacts from goodwill impairment and related charges; (17) triggering events or circumstances impacting the carrying value of our long-lived assets; (18) inventory and other asset risk; (19) the uncertain global economy and changes in economic conditions which affect demand for our products; (20) health care cost trends, regulatory changes and variations between results and estimates that could increase future funding obligations for pension and postretirement benefit plans; (21) changes in LIBOR, or replacement of LIBOR with an alternative reference rate; (22) litigation, tax, and legal compliance risk and costs, especially if materially different from the amount we expect to incur or have accrued for, and any disruptions caused by the same; (23) the effects and costs of governmental investigations or related actions by third parties; and (24) changes in the legal and regulatory environment including environmental, health and safety regulations, and taxes and tariffs. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in Whirlpool's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in Whirlpool's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. The number one major appliance manufacturer in the world claim is based on most recently available publicly reported annual revenues among leading appliance manufacturers.

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30 (Millions of dollars, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales $ 4,042



$ 5,186



$ 8,367



$ 9,946

Expenses













Cost of products sold 3,411



4,254



7,036



8,202

Gross margin 631



932



1,331



1,744

Selling, general and administrative 421



584



841



1,089

Intangible amortization 15



18



30



36

Restructuring costs 118



60



123



86

(Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses —



79



—



79

Operating profit 77



191



337



454

Other (income) expense













Interest and sundry (income) expense (15)



(63)



(16)



(193)

Interest expense 49



52



92



103

Earnings before income taxes 43



202



261



544

Income tax expense (benefit) 18



130



89



(2)

Net earnings 25



72



172



546

Less: Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests (10)



5



(15)



8

Net earnings available to Whirlpool $ 35



$ 67



$ 187



$ 538

Per share of common stock













Basic net earnings available to Whirlpool $ 0.55



$ 1.04



$ 2.98



$ 8.42

Diluted net earnings available to Whirlpool $ 0.55



$ 1.04



$ 2.97



$ 8.35

Dividends declared $ 1.20



$ 1.20



$ 2.40



$ 2.35

Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions)













Basic 62.4



63.8



62.6



63.9

Diluted 62.7



64.3



63.0



64.4

















Comprehensive income $ 9



$ 16



$ 61



$ 583



WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Millions of dollars, except share data)



(Unaudited)





June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,546



$ 1,952

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $135 and $132, respectively 1,998



2,198

Inventories 2,129



2,438

Prepaid and other current assets 906



810

Total current assets 7,579



7,398

Property, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,497 and $6,444, respectively 3,132



3,301

Right of use assets 905



921

Goodwill 2,433



2,440

Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $618 and $593, respectively 2,178



2,225

Deferred income taxes 2,172



2,238

Other noncurrent assets 277



358

Total assets $ 18,676



$ 18,881

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 3,328



4,547

Accrued expenses 633



652

Accrued advertising and promotions 510



949

Employee compensation 343



450

Notes payable 1,712



294

Current maturities of long-term debt 298



559

Other current liabilities 901



918

Total current liabilities 7,725



8,369

Noncurrent liabilities





Long-term debt 4,886



4,140

Pension benefits 485



542

Postretirement benefits 279



322

Lease liabilities 741



778

Other noncurrent liabilities 635



612

Total noncurrent liabilities 7,026



6,394

Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $1 par value, 250 million shares authorized, 112 million shares issued, and 62 million and 63 million shares outstanding, respectively 112



112

Additional paid-in capital 2,822



2,806

Retained earnings 7,902



7,870

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,731)



(2,618)

Treasury stock, 50 million and 49 million shares, respectively (5,087)



(4,975)

Total Whirlpool stockholders' equity 3,018



3,195

Noncontrolling interests 907



923

Total stockholders' equity 3,925



4,118

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,676



$ 18,881



WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30 (Millions of dollars)



Six Months Ended

2020

2019 Operating activities





Net earnings $ 172



$ 546

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 268



302

(Gain) loss on sale and disposal of businesses —



79

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 56



(251)

Inventories 223



(574)

Accounts payable (982)



(182)

Accrued advertising and promotions (414)



(180)

Accrued expenses and current liabilities (135)



(41)

Taxes deferred and payable, net 33



(179)

Accrued pension and postretirement benefits (27)



(39)

Employee compensation (70)



7

Other 131



(309)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (745)



(821)

Investing activities





Capital expenditures (155)



(197)

Proceeds from sale of assets and business 27



5

Other —



(3)

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (128)



(195)

Financing activities





Net proceeds from borrowings of long-term debt 1,029



697

Repayments of long-term debt (568)



(943)

Net proceeds (repayments) from short-term borrowings 1,417



1,119

Dividends paid (155)



(149)

Repurchase of common stock (121)



(50)

Common stock issued 3



4

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,605



678

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (138)



9

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 594



(329)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 1,952



1,538

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 2,546



$ 1,209



SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Millions of dollars except per share data)

(Unaudited)

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures, some of which we refer to as "ongoing" measures, including earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), EBIT margin, ongoing EBIT, ongoing EBIT margin, ongoing earnings per diluted share, organic net sales, adjusted effective tax rate, sales excluding currency and free cash flow. Ongoing measures exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing operations and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Sales excluding foreign currency is calculated by translating the current period net sales, in functional currency, to U.S. dollars using the prior-year period's exchange rate compared to the prior-year period net sales. Management believes that sales excluding foreign currency provides stockholders with a clearer basis to assess our results over time, excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. Management believes that organic net sales provides stockholders with a clearer basis to assess our results over time, excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations and the Embraco divestiture. Management believes that adjusted tax rate provides investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company's effective tax rate, excluding the pre-tax income and tax effect of certain unique items. Management believes that free cash flow provides investors and stockholders with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing the company's ability to fund its activities and obligations.The Company provides free cash flow related metrics, such as free cash flow as a percentage of net sales, as long-term management goals, not an element of its annual financial guidance, and as such does not provide a reconciliation of free cash flow to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for these long-term goal metrics. Whirlpool does not provide a Non-GAAP reconciliation for its other forward-looking long-term value creation and other goals, such as organic net sales, EBIT, and gross debt/EBITDA, as such reconciliation would rely on market factors and certain other conditions and assumptions that are outside of the company's control. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist investors and stockholders in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance, and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of our business. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These ongoing financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported net earnings available to Whirlpool per diluted share, net earnings, net earnings available to Whirlpool, net earnings margin, net sales, effective tax rate and cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. We also disclose segment EBIT and ongoing segment EBIT as important financial metrics used by the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker to evaluate performance and allocate resources in accordance with ASC 280 - Segment Reporting. GAAP net earnings available to Whirlpool per diluted share and ongoing earnings per diluted share are presented net of tax, while individual adjustments in each reconciliation are presented on a pre-tax basis; the income tax impact line item aggregates the tax impact for these adjustments. The tax impact of individual line item adjustments may not foot precisely to the aggregate income tax impact amount, as each line item adjustment may include non-taxable components. Historical quarterly earnings per share amounts are presented based on a normalized tax rate adjustment to reconcile quarterly tax rates to full-year tax rate expectations. We strongly encourage investors and stockholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Second-Quarter 2020 Ongoing Earnings Before Interest and Taxes and Ongoing Earnings per Diluted Share

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings available to Whirlpool and net earnings per diluted share available to Whirlpool, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net earnings margin is calculated by dividing net earnings available to Whirlpool by net sales. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per diluted share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. Our second-quarter GAAP tax rate was 41.9%. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our second-quarter adjusted tax rate (non-GAAP) of 22.5%.



Three Months Ended Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation: June 30, 2020 Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool $ 35

Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests (10)

Income tax expense (benefit) 18

Interest expense 49

Earnings before interest & taxes $ 92

Net sales $ 4,042

Net earnings margin 0.9 %



Results classification

Earnings before interest

& taxes

Earnings per

diluted share Reported measure



$ 92



$ 0.55

Restructuring costs(a) Restructuring costs

118



1.89

Income tax impact



—



(0.42)

Normalized tax rate adjustment(b)



—



0.13

Ongoing measure



$ 210



$ 2.15

Net sales



$ 4,042





Ongoing EBIT margin



5.2 %







Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

Second-Quarter 2019 Ongoing Earnings Before Interest and Taxes and Ongoing Earnings per Diluted Share

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures ongoing earnings before interest and taxes and ongoing earnings per diluted share, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net earnings available to Whirlpool and net earnings per diluted share available to Whirlpool, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Net earnings margin is calculated by dividing net earnings available to Whirlpool by net sales. Ongoing EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing EBIT by net sales. EBIT margin is calculated by dividing EBIT by net sales. The earnings per diluted share GAAP measure and ongoing measure are presented net of tax, while each adjustment is presented on a pre-tax basis. Our second-quarter GAAP tax rate was 64.5%. The aggregate income tax impact of the taxable components of each adjustment is presented in the income tax impact line item at our second-quarter adjusted tax rate (non-GAAP) of 17.5%.



Three Months Ended Earnings Before Interest & Taxes Reconciliation: June 30, 2019 Net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool $ 67

Net earnings (loss) available to noncontrolling interests 5

Income tax expense (benefit) 130

Interest expense 52

Earnings (loss) before interest & taxes $ 254

Net sales $ 5,186

Net earnings margin 1.3 %



Results classification

Earnings before

interest & taxes

Earnings per

diluted share Reported measure



$ 254



$ 1.04

Restructuring costs(a) Restructuring costs

60



0.93

Brazil indirect tax credit(c) Interest and sundry (income) expense

(53)



(0.82)

Divestiture related transition costs(d) Selling, general and administrative

11



0.18

Loss on disposal of businesses(e) Gain (loss) on sale and disposal of businesses

79



1.24

Product warranty and liability expense(f) Cost of goods sold

12



0.19

Income tax impact



—



(0.30)

Normalized tax rate adjustment(b)



—



1.56

Ongoing measure



$ 363



$ 4.01

Net sales



$ 5,186





Ongoing EBIT margin



7.0 %







Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

Ongoing Segment Earnings Before Interest and Taxes

The reconciliation provided below reconciles ongoing segment EBIT with segment EBIT, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Ongoing segment EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing segment EBIT by segment net sales. Segment EBIT margin is calculated by dividing segment EBIT by segment net sales.



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Segment earnings (loss)

before interest and taxes Restructuring costs(a) Ongoing segment

earnings (loss) before

interest and taxes North America $ 316

$ —

$ 316

EMEA (66)

—

(66)

Latin America 11

—

11

Asia (18)

—

(18)

Other/Eliminations (151)

118

(33)

Total Whirlpool Corporation $ 92

$ 118

$ 210



The reconciliation provided below reconciles ongoing segment EBIT with segment EBIT, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Ongoing segment EBIT margin is calculated by dividing ongoing segment EBIT by segment net sales. Segment EBIT margin is calculated by dividing segment EBIT by segment net sales.



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Segment

earnings

(loss)

before

interest and

taxes Restructuring

costs(a) Brazil

indirect

tax

credit(c) Divestiture

related

transition

costs(d) Loss on

disposal of

businesses(e) Product

warranty

and

liability

expense(f) Ongoing

segment

earnings

(loss)

before

interest and

taxes North America $ 353

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 353

EMEA (28)

—

—

—

—

12

(16)

Latin America 56

—

—

—

—

—

56

Asia 15

—

—

—

—

—

15

Other/Eliminations (142)

60

(53)

11

79

—

(45)

Total Whirlpool Corporation $ 254

$ 60

$ (53)

$ 11

$ 79

$ 12

$ 363





Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

Organic Net Sales

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measure organic net sales with reported net sales, for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020 for the Company.



Twelve Months Ending

December 31, 2020 GAAP net sales (% decline) 10% - 15% Less: Embraco net sales ~(3)% Organic net sales (% decline) 7% - 12%



Note: the impact of currency on net sales for future periods is not included.

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measure organic net sales with reported net sales, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 for the Company.



Three Months Ended



June 30,



2020

2019 Change Net sales $ 4,042



$ 5,186

(22.1) % Less: Embraco net sales —



(323)



Add-Back: currency 149



—



Organic net sales $ 4,191



$ 4,863

(13.8) %

The reconciliation provided below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measure organic net sales with reported net sales, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 for Whirlpool Latin America.



Three Months Ended



June 30,



2020

2019 Change Net sales $ 434



$ 888

(51.1) % Less: Embraco net sales —



(323)



Add-Back: currency 108



—



Organic net sales $ 542



$ 565

(4.1) %



Note: Numbers may not reconcile due to rounding

Footnotes:



a. RESTRUCTURING COSTS - In 2019, these costs are primarily related to actions that right-size our EMEA business and certain other unique restructuring events, including restructuring of the Naples, Italy manufacturing plant. In 2020, these costs are primarily related to actions that right-size and reduce the fixed cost structure of our North America business and other centralized functions, attributable primarily to the current macroeconomic uncertainties caused by COVID-19. b. NORMALIZED TAX RATE ADJUSTMENT - During the second quarter of 2020, the Company calculated ongoing earnings per share using an adjusted tax rate of 22.5%, to reconcile to our anticipated full-year effective tax rate between 20% and 25%. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company calculated ongoing earnings per share using an adjusted tax rate of 17.5%, to reconcile to our anticipated full-year 2019 effective tax rate between 15% and 20%, which excludes the gain on sales of the Embraco compressor business, the Brazil indirect tax credit, and the sale and disposal of businesses. c. BRAZIL INDIRECT TAX CREDIT - During the first half of 2019, the Company received favorable, non-appealable decisions related to the recovery of certain taxes previously paid over gross sales. As a result, the Company recorded a gain in interest and sundry (income) expense during the first and second quarter of 2019 in the amount of $127 million and $53 million, respectively, in connection with these decisions. d. DIVESTITURE RELATED TRANSITION COSTS - During the first and second quarter of 2019, the Company recognized transition costs of approximately $6 million and $11 million, respectively, associated with the sale of its Embraco compressor business. e. LOSS ON DISPOSAL OF BUSINESSES - During the second quarter of 2019, the Company entered into an agreement to sell its South Africa operations. As a result, the Company recorded a charge of $35 million for the write-down of the assets of the disposal group to fair value and $33 million of cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments included in the carrying amount of the disposal group to calculate the impairment. The Company also incurred charges of approximately $11 million, primarily inventory liquidation costs, related to the exit of our domestic sales operations in Turkey. Total charges recorded in the second quarter of 2019 were approximately $79 million. f. PRODUCT WARRANTY AND LIABILITY EXPENSE - In September 2015, the Company recorded a liability related to a corrective action affecting certain legacy Indesit products. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company incurred approximately $12 million of additional product warranty expense related to our previously disclosed legacy Indesit dryer corrective action campaign in the UK.

Free Cash Flow

As defined by the Company, free cash flow is cash provided by (used in) operating activities after capital expenditures, proceeds from the sale of assets and businesses and changes in restricted cash. The reconciliation provided below reconciles six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 free cash flow with cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Free cash flow as a percentage of net sales is calculated by dividing free cash flow by net sales.



Six Months Ended

June 30, (millions of dollars) 2020

2019 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $(745)

$(821) Capital expenditures, proceeds from sale of

assets/businesses and change in restricted cash* (128)

(176) Free cash flow $(873)

$(997)







Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (128)

(195) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,605

678



*The change in restricted cash relates to the private placement funds paid by Whirlpool to acquire majority control of Whirlpool China (formerly Hefei Sanyo) and which are used to fund capital and technical resources to enhance Whirlpool China's research and development and working capital, as required by the terms of the Hefei Sanyo acquisition completed in October 2014.

