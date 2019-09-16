Whirlpool Corporation Takes Community Day Global in 2019

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 3000 Whirlpool Corporation employees will join together in volunteer efforts across the globe as part of the company's inaugural Global Community Day. The day of community service will take place September 16 - 30.

Whirlpool Corporation employees worldwide participate in Global Community Day

Stemming from the annual Community Day established in 2017 by the company's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, Whirlpool Corporation's Global Community Day will activate employees in 15 countries, with volunteer efforts focused on creating more vibrant communities through health and wellness, safe and sustainable housing and enhancing education.

"Great communities are the foundation of great business," said Jeff Noel, vice president of Communications and Public Affairs. "Improving lives by protecting the health, wellbeing and needs of our communities is a commitment Whirlpool employees act on each day of the year, and Global Community Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate the pride we have for the communities in which we operate."

Nearly 3000 Whirlpool employees will participate in activities supporting 35 non-profit organizations globally including:

U.S., Poland and Slovakia : Habitat for Humanity and United Way

and : Habitat for Humanity and United Way Brazil : Consulado da Mulher

: Consulado da Mulher U.K. : British Heart Foundation

Italy : Mission Bambini

Last year, Whirlpool employees throughout the world volunteered 268,000 hours for the communities they live in.

Follow Whirlpool Community Day on social networks with #WhirlpoolCommunityDay and #CommunityMatters

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 65 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2018. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com , or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

