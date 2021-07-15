Whirlpool Corporation to construct over 250 climate-resilient and energy-efficient homes through Habitat for Humanity's BuildBetter with Whirlpool initiative

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) today announced Habitat for Humanity's BuildBetter with Whirlpool initiative, an expansion of Habitat's existing BuildBetter program that will deliver more than 250 climate-resilient and energy-efficient homes to hundreds of Americans in need of affordable housing over the next three years.

The Habitat houses surviving a storm.

The broadened initiative sits at the heart of Whirlpool Corporation's global corporate social responsibility approach called House + Home, that contributes to comfortable and nurturing places to live and supports resilient, thriving, and sustainable communities. Through House + Home, Whirlpool Corporation will support Habitat for Humanity to construct homes designed to better withstand storm winds, natural disasters and other severe weather events that are intensifying.

The homes will provide welcome support for homeowners throughout the U.S. who contend with increasing threats and expensive repairs from natural disasters. They will also help reduce operating costs for homeowners with limited budgets, through an expected improvement in energy efficiency of approximately 15 percent compared to homes built to current local government code, contributing to a more sustainable future for local communities.

"For 110 years, improving life at home has always been at the heart of our business. It doesn't matter who you are or where you live—a comfortable, nurturing home is essential for everyone," said Jeff Noel, VP of Communications and Public Affairs at Whirlpool Corporation. "This initiative continues our long history of leveraging our innovative, quality appliances and philanthropic support to improve life at home for people around the world."

"Whirlpool Corporation has been a tremendous partner in helping us improve and broaden the ways we can help more families achieve housing stability. Through the launch of our BuildBetter initiative, Whirlpool's support will help us accelerate the construction of resilient, energy-efficient homes and can result in greater savings for families," said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity. "Whirlpool's dedication to this program will enable the focused research needed to expand sustainable housing to even more communities, helping with neighborhood revitalization and environmental impact."

In addition to enhanced storm-resilient measures, such as secure-and-sealed roof decks, all homeowners under the program will be eligible to choose at least one upgrade that addresses a hazard specific to their state, including enhanced flood or fire defence. Habitat organizations participating in the program will receive technical guidance on construction design and implementation, as well as funding for energy-efficient upgrades.

Whirlpool Corporation employees are volunteering to help build these homes with Habitat for Humanity. Construction began July 2021.

In addition to the BuildBetter with Whirlpool initiative, Whirlpool Corporation and Habitat for Humanity are also collaborating to:

Provide a range and refrigerator for every new Habitat home built in the U.S. and Canada

Inaugurate October as Global Build Month, during which Whirlpool Corporation will provide nearly $6 million in funding and home appliances to Habitat organizations in the U.S., Canada , Mexico , Brazil , Argentina , India , Singapore , Poland , and the U.K.

in funding and home appliances to Habitat organizations in the U.S., , , , , , , , and the U.K. Host three Habitat global housing forums in Europe , Middle East and Africa ; the Latin America and Caribbean region, and the Asia-Pacific region that bring together the best minds in affordable housing to spur innovation that meets the needs of the planet's growing population, while addressing increasing challenges related to climate change.

, and ; the and region, and the region that bring together the best minds in affordable housing to spur innovation that meets the needs of the planet's growing population, while addressing increasing challenges related to climate change. Help advance the Habitat Cost of Home advocacy campaign, a five-year program through which local Habitat organizations, partners, volunteers and community members across the United States work together to help 10 million people have access to an affordable home.

With the addition of these contributions, Whirlpool Corporation has donated nearly $130 million to Habitat for Humanity International and supported Habitat programs in 45 countries.

For more details on Whirlpool Corporation's sustainability efforts, please visit the company's 2020 Sustainability Report here .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2020, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

About Whirlpool Corporation House + Home

It doesn't matter who you are or where you live; a comfortable, nurturing place to live is an essential anchor for everyone. It's where we begin to build our lives and a better future. But around the world today, 1.6 billion people live in substandard housing. And one in ten people worldwide live in "distressed communities," experiencing a perpetual cycle of low-wage jobs, education instability, inadequate transport, and racial inequality.

That's why Whirlpool Corporation created House + Home. It is the company's comprehensive approach to social impact around the globe via:

House: Where we are contributing to comfortable and nurturing places to live.

Where we are contributing to comfortable and nurturing places to live. Home: Where we are supporting resilient, thriving, and sustainable communities through education and neighborhood development programs.

We are proud to work closely with our employees and their families, local businesses, government and other non-profits to help improve quality of life for all residents in a neighborhood, and to offer education and skills building programs that support more fulfilling, inclusive and sustainable living at home.

Whirlpool Corporation's global House + Home partners include: Habitat for Humanity, Instituto Consulado da Mulher, and the Boys and Girls Club of America.

