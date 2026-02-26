Whirlpool Corporation to Present at Raymond James' 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced today that it will participate in the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 2nd at 8:05 a.m. ET at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. Presenting for Whirlpool Corporation will be Roxanne Warner, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The Company invites investors and the general public to view the webcast of the presentation, which will be available on the events & presentations page of the Company's Investor Relations website, or via the following link .

The presentation and an archived recording of the event will also be available on the events & presentations section of the Company's website at investors.whirlpoolcorp.com for at least 30 days.

