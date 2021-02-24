Whirlpool Corporation to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced today that it will participate in the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference.

The Company invites investors and the general public to listen to a live webcast of a virtual presentation by Joseph Liotine, Executive Vice President & President of Whirlpool North America on March 2nd, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. ET. The live webcast will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's Investor Relations website, or via the following link: https://kvgo.com/rjinstitutionalinvestors/whirlpool-corp-march-2021.

Presentation materials and an archived recording of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.WhirlpoolCorp.com for at least 30 days.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2020. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at www.WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

# # #

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

Related Links

http://www.whirlpoolcorp.com

