Whirlpool Corporation to Provide Appliances to D.R. Horton Homeowners Across U.S.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leading American companies -- D.R. Horton and Whirlpool Corporation -- have joined forces to provide large appliances to homeowners across the country. A five-year exclusive agreement between D.R. Horton, which is the largest U.S. homebuilder, and Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer of major home appliances, ensures high-quality Amana®, Whirlpool®, Maytag® and KitchenAid® brand appliances will be in all newly built D.R. Horton homes as of Jan. 1, 2020.

Known as America's Builder, D.R. Horton has built quality homes in desirable locations throughout the United States for more than 40 years. The company is known for high-quality homes that are constructed and sold through the D.R. Horton, Express Homes, Freedom Homes and Emerald Homes brands.

"From first-time homebuyers to empty nesters, D.R. Horton and its family of brands ensure every home built is tailored to meet its customers' individual needs. That's why Whirlpool Corporation is a perfect fit -- our deep portfolio of home appliances meets the needs of every homeowner and home type," said Dave Cichocki, Vice President, U.S. Sales at Whirlpool Corporation. "From the value-driven simplicity of Amana brand to the exceptional performance and finely-crafted design of the KitchenAid brand, we're able to offer D.R. Horton a differentiated portfolio of kitchen and laundry appliances designed to suit nearly all homeowner needs."

"D.R. Horton and Whirlpool have a solid history together, and we are pleased to be working with them again," said Brad Conlon, D.R. Horton's Director of National Accounts. "Whirlpool's product diversity and emphasis on best-in-class customer service make them the ideal exclusive appliance provider for our family of brands."

Whirlpool Corporation is proud of its position as an American company for over 100 years. In the U.S., there are approximately 25,000 workers at Whirlpool Corporation, including approximately 18,000 at our manufacturing plants and approximately 4,000 in Southwest Michigan, where Whirlpool Corporation is headquartered.

"In today's world, manufacturing remains an integral part of the American economy, and Whirlpool Corporation is an industry leader," said Kelly Safis, General Manager, Builder Sales at Whirlpool Corporation. "We are pleased to team with D.R. Horton, another long-standing American company committed to creating high-quality homes outfitted with outstanding products. Together with D.R. Horton, we are focused on meeting changing consumer behaviors throughout the U.S., in constant pursuit of improving life at home."

Customer insights from more than 108 years of industry expertise and a constant drive for innovation have helped Whirlpool Corporation build a distinctive portfolio of products.

For more information about D.R. Horton and its family of brands, visit www.drhorton.com . For more information about Whirlpool Corporation, its differentiated brand portfolio and other offerings for building industry professionals, visit www.WhirlpoolPro.com .

About Whirlpool Corporation Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 65 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2018. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

About D.R. Horton, Inc. D.R. Horton, Inc., America's Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 84 markets in 29 states across the United States and closed 52,569 homes in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes ranging from $100,000 to over $1,000,000. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for homebuyers through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries.

