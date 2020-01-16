Whirlpool Corporation to Showcase Appliance Variety at IBS 2020

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer new-home preferences range from high-end properties to small, urban dwellings, and builders are challenged to find just the right style and size of appliances for the kitchen and laundry. Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer of major home appliances, will showcase appliances that are strategically crafted for specific customer segments at the annual NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS), January 21-23 in Las Vegas.

Whirlpool Corporation offers building industry professionals a diverse brand portfolio that matches their customers' preferences and lifestyles. From Maytag® and Whirlpool® to KitchenAid® and JennAir®, each brand has spent decades developing a personality that complements the character and style of different home types.

"We've spent more than a century perfecting our craft, and it's this deep expertise that makes Whirlpool Corporation a reliable choice for builders," said Kelly Safis, General Manager, Builder Sales at Whirlpool Corporation. "With our five brands and industry leading insights, we help builders meet their customers' needs and tastes -- now and in the future."

Homeowners across the U.S. count on Whirlpool Corporation products. The company is committed to maintaining the same level of trust with builders by providing quality appliances with purposeful innovations at varying price points.

The Whirlpool Corporation booth will highlight products that reflect the latest industry and design trends, and will provide options for industry professionals that match their specific builds. For example:

Premium, high-end home builders seeking to upgrade the kitchen appliance experience can explore offerings from KitchenAid brand, including the new KitchenAid® Smart Oven+ with Powered Attachments. The iconic brand is the ideal choice for homeowners who view their appliances as critical tools in their culinary pursuits and rely on them as a centerpiece for entertaining.

Builders targeting first-time home buyers can review options from Whirlpool®, the company's flagship brand. Whirlpool brand products help families thrive and are ideal for entry-level to mid-range projects. Whirlpool brand appliances, such as the Whirlpool® Smart All-In-One Washer & Dryer, are designed to make tasks within the home more seamless.

Multifamily builders or those specializing in small or tiny homes can get an up-close look at the Whirlpool® Small Spaces Suite, which includes all the appliances you would expect in a full-service kitchen: refrigerator, freezer, cooktop, dishwasher, microwave and wall oven. With full-size features and exceptional performance in a smaller package, the small spaces appliance suite from Whirlpool brand will help transform the way small spaces are designed, built, and renovated.

The Whirlpool Corporation booth will be in the Central Hall at booth #C7548, and attendees are encouraged to stop by for product unveilings, exciting events and insights from industry leaders.

For more information about the company's presence at the show and events taking place at the booth, visit WhirlpoolPro.com/IBS-2020 . For more information about Whirlpool Corporation, its portfolio of brands and other offerings for building industry professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro.com .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 65 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2018. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

