Whirlpool Corporation Updates Emissions Targets and Shares Progress in 2025 Corporate Responsibility Impact Report

2025 report highlights measurable progress in product efficiency and manufacturing performance

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) released its 2025 Corporate Responsibility Impact Report, detailing progress on its sustainability goals across its product innovation, operational performance and value chain initiatives. The company also introduced updated near-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets for 2030 and a new long-term milestone for 2050, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). These targets reflect continued gains in appliance efficiency and operational emissions reduction and reinforce Whirlpool Corporation's commitment to net zero.

"Sustainability remains core to our company's future," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "In 2025, we made meaningful progress lowering emissions across our operations and delivering innovative, efficient products that help families save money and use less energy and water every day. Our work reflects our belief that product performance, affordability and sustainability are fundamentally connected, and that belief drives us to continuously improve and create better products for our customers."

In 2025, Whirlpool Corporation made notable achievements toward its sustainability goals, including:

Reducing scope 1 and 2 market-based emissions by 6% compared to 2024 and by 57% since 2021

Matching 80% of the electricity consumption across their global operational footprint with renewable energy sources

Launching 100+ products globally, further optimizing efficiency across its product portfolio

Developing a certified refurbished pilot in the U.S.

Building on its 27-year relationship with Habitat for Humanity to help build 50 net-zero-energy-ready homes by the end of 2026

Whirlpool Corporation plans to build on this momentum with new goals, all from a 2021 base year:

Reducing operational emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 65% by 2030

Reducing emissions from the use of sold products (Scope 3, Category 11) by 25% by 2030

Reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions and key Scope 3 emissions by 90% by 2050; Scope 3 includes Category 11 (Use of Sold Products) and Category 1 (Purchased Goods and Services)

"We remain firmly committed to continued progress in emissions reductions," said Beat Stocker, senior director of global sustainability at Whirlpool Corporation. "Our updated, independently validated targets align with the latest science and build on our progress to enable practical, business-balanced emissions reductions across our operations, products and supply chain."

Whirlpool Corporation's updated targets are supported by ongoing investments in product innovation and efficiency, operational efficiency including renewable energy projects and supplier engagement. The company will continue to share progress through its annual corporate responsibility reporting. The 2025 Corporate Responsibility Impact Report is available to view and download here.

Whirlpool Corporation has a long track record of corporate responsibility leadership. In 2003, the company became the world's first appliance manufacturer to set a global greenhouse gas reduction target. That legacy continues with today's updated targets, which establish a 2021 base year that reflects the company's evolving footprint and provides a clear, credible roadmap for continued reductions across operations, products and the value chain. More information on the company's approach can be found on their Corporate Responsibility Resource Center.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 41,000 employees, and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

