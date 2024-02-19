Whirlpool Corporation Welcomes Richard J. Kramer to Board of Directors

News provided by

Whirlpool Corporation

19 Feb, 2024, 19:51 ET

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Whirlpool Corporation board of directors has appointed Richard J. Kramer, former chairman, chief executive officer and president of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, to the board, effective February 19, 2024. Kramer will serve on the corporate governance and nominating committee and the human resources committee.

Continue Reading
Richard J. Kramer
Richard J. Kramer

"As a former CEO with tangible experience driving corporate strategy, we believe Rich Kramer is an excellent addition to our board," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "His significant experience in accounting, finance and capital structure, as well as mergers and acquisitions makes him an invaluable resource for Whirlpool Corporation."

Kramer, 60, was tapped to lead The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in 2010 and held the role until his retirement in January 2024. Kramer had been with Goodyear since 2000, where he held various positions including chief operating officer and president, North American Tire. Previously, Kramer was with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP where he was a partner.

Mr. Kramer is also a director of CNH Industrials N.V.

About Whirlpool Corporation 

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

Also from this source

Whirlpool Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Whirlpool Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Today, the board of directors of Whirlpool Corporation (the "Company") declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share on the Company's common stock....
Whirlpool Corporation Named One of World's Most Admired Companies for Fourteenth Consecutive Year by Fortune

Whirlpool Corporation Named One of World's Most Admired Companies for Fourteenth Consecutive Year by Fortune

Whirlpool Corporation has once again been recognized by Fortune as one of the World's Most Admired Companies. The list includes the most respected...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.