Whirlpool Foundation Announces 2026 Sons & Daughters Scholarship Recipients

Celebrating 74 Years of Investment in Education, the Foundation Awards up to $585,000 in Financial Aid to 20 Future Leaders Across 11 U.S. Communities.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Whirlpool Foundation today announced that it has awarded 20 scholarships to the students of Whirlpool Corporation employees through the Sons & Daughters College & Vocational Training Scholarship Program. The scholarship program is in its 74th year.

2026 Sons & Daughters Scholarship Recipients

These scholarships celebrate the best and brightest among high school seniors across Whirlpool Corp. locations - including the company's 10 U.S. manufacturing communities. The Whirlpool Foundation provides these scholarships through a competitive process in which children of more than 20,000 U.S. employees are eligible to apply.

"We are proud to invest directly in the future of America's next generation of leaders through this long-standing scholarship program," said Traci Robinson, managing director of the Whirlpool Foundation. "We have seen firsthand how these awards make a tangible difference, providing the educational foundation these students need to launch their chosen career paths."

The students listed below have been selected to receive a 2026 scholarship.

From global headquarters in Benton Harbor, Mich.:

Logan Bellinger, child of Ryan Bellinger

Juhi Bhatt, child of Aarti Mutatkar

Samara Kiwale, child of Christopher Kiwale (Vocational)

Elijah Neidlinger, child of Jason Neidlinger

Audrey Rodewald, child of Marci Rodewald

Pihu Sahai, child of Tiru Sahai

Ethan Sherrod-Watkins, child of Asia Wimbush-Sherrod

From manufacturing operations in Amana, Iowa:

Shreeya Shetty, child of Shekhar Shetty

From manufacturing operations in Cleveland, Tenn.:

Masyn Gladson, child of Jamie Gladson

Ian Morgain, child of Patience Morgain

From manufacturing operations in Clyde, Ohio:

Matthew Kreh, child of Michael Kreh

Taliyah Farris, child of Talib Garrett

From manufacturing operations in Findlay, Ohio:

Neeti Barot, child of Trushna Brahmbhatt

From manufacturing operations in Greenville, Ohio:

Gavin Stachler, child of Shawna Stachler

From manufacturing operations in Marion, Ohio:

Miley Corbin, child of Carla Bollinger

Patience Delaney, child of Aleyna Brodman

From manufacturing operations in Ottawa, Ohio:

Madeline Liebrecht, child of Greg Liebrecht

From manufacturing operations in Tulsa, Okla.:

Lilia Benoit, child of Jean-Francois Benoit

From other U.S. locations:

Sara Barragan Ferrer, child of Adriana Ferrer (Florida)

Cooper Wey, child of Bill Wey (North Carolina)

The Sons & Daughters College & Vocational Training Scholarship Program has provided more than 2,600 scholarships and honor awards totaling over $18 million, with 86 scholarship and award recipients currently attending colleges, universities and vocational schools across the U.S. Children of any full-time Whirlpool Corporation employee at the director level and below are eligible. Students pursuing a 4-year degree will receive $30,000 over 4 years and students working toward a 2-year vocational degree will receive $15,000 over 2 years toward their respective educational costs. Students must maintain a 2.8 grade point average to maintain their scholarship.

About the Whirlpool Foundation:

Since 1952, the Whirlpool Foundation has been making a real, positive difference in local communities where Whirlpool Corporation families live and work. This is accomplished through two central pillars, House + Home. "House" supports enabling comfortable, nurturing places to live where individuals and families can build their best future. "Home" focuses on resilient, thriving and sustainable communities through education and neighborhood development.

SOURCE Whirlpool Foundation