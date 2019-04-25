Whirlwind Partners with Kidz Harbor to Make a Difference in the Community

On the day of delivery, Director Sharon Beard stated, "Whirlwind set a new record for pillow donations. This is unbelievable and will go a long way."

This is the first of many quarterly drives that Whirlwind plans throughout the year. Whirlwind is committed to making a difference in the community. This is inspired by one of their core values, Passion For Life. Ty Sturdivant, President, said: "I witnessed a powerful example of our team showing passion for life, there is nothing more important than helping kids in need and that is exactly what we are doing."

About Whirlwind Steel:

For over 64 years, Whirlwind Steel has remained family owned and operated, having manufactured 40,000 buildings. However, Whirlwind is more than a building products manufacturer, they create the spaces that people use to live, learn, worship, work and play – the places where dreams take shape and futures are created. Whirlwind strives to build lifelong relationships with their workers, customers and partners because strong relationships are required to build strong products.

For more information about Whirlwind Steel, please call (800) 324-9992 or visit whirlwindsteel.com.

SOURCE Whirlwind Steel

Related Links

http://www.whirlwindsteel.com

