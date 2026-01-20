Whirlwined Introduces the World's First Non-Alcoholic, Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC Infused Wine

Real wine. Clean buzz. A new ritual.

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlwined today announced the launch of the world's first non-alcoholic, hemp-derived Delta-9 THC infused wine—ushering in a new category for wine drinkers seeking a modern alternative to alcohol without sacrificing taste, ritual, or experience.

Crafted from premium Columbia Valley grapes and finished using industry-leading dealcoholization technology, Whirlwined is real wine—fully fermented, then gently de-alcoholized—before being precisely infused with federally compliant, hemp-derived Delta-9 THC. The result is a crisp, premium wine experience with consistent dosing, clean effects, only 25 calories and zero hangover.

"Consumers are rethinking alcohol, but they don't want sugary seltzers or forgettable substitutes," said Matthew Haddad, co-owner of Whirlwined. "They want the ritual of wine—the glass, the pour, the flavor, the unwind—without the negative effects of alcohol. Whirlwined delivers exactly that."

While the THC beverage market has surged with seltzers and spirits, wine has remained a major white space. Whirlwined fills that gap with a first-mover product designed specifically for wine consumers—those who value balance, flavor, and quality over novelty. Each serving is low calorie, contains less than one gram of sugar, and is crafted for a smooth, controlled experience aligned with wellness-focused lifestyles.

Whirlwined's flagship Sauvignon Blanc is bottled in full-size 750mL format and produced through a premium supply chain that includes Washington State vineyards, patented dealcoholization technology, lab-certified THC emulsification, and large-scale bottling in Chicago, Illinois.

As part of its initial market rollout, Lakeshore Beverage, Superior Beverage and AJ Maka Distributing will distribute Whirlwined to on- and off-premise accounts across the state, significantly accelerating consumer access. Binny's Beverage Depot, one of the largest liquor chains in the Midwest is expected to be among the first to carry Whirlwined across their family of stores.

Whirlwined is actively talking to distributors in surrounding states with an aim to be nationwide by June.

The future of wine is cannabis infused.

Whirlwined invites consumers to raise a glass to a new ritual.

