Whiskas creates new breed of dog

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world loves dogs. Yet people are searching in droves for dogs that don't bark, don't need to be walked, don't need to be groomed, and can stay at home while their companions are out. Dogs that sound suspiciously similar to a cat.

As cat breeding season pushes pet shelters to breaking point, global cat food brand, Whiskas has taken a novel approach to drive cat adoption: relaunching shelter cats as "Meowzers".

The world is searching for an impossibly perfect dog. Whiskas believes that the perfect dog might just be a cat

The adoption campaign plays on the simple fact that humans everywhere might just be searching for something that doesn't exist. Whiskas believes that the perfect dog might just be a cat.

The global adoption campaign, launching first in New Zealand, will use creative search optimisation techniques, where humans searching online for their perfect pet, will be led to meowzer.dog where they can learn more about this new "dog" breed.

Whiskas spokesperson Bianca Malcolm says the campaign is another way the company is working towards its global goal of ending pet homelessness.

"Rehoming a pet is difficult for both pets and pet parents, so it's pivotal that pets are matched with their parents' lifestyle. Looking at search data, we noticed an interesting trend – people are looking for dogs that aren't really like dogs at all. Meowzer is our way of drawing attention to this issue and encouraging responsible pet adoption in a playful way."

The Meowzer website uses artificial intelligence and smart matching algorithms, much like those seen in dating apps, to accurately match Meowzer's with the most suitable adopters.

Founder of cat rescue charity 9 Lives Orphanage, Alisha Sinclair, says animal shelters across the country continue to struggle with overcrowding and resource constraints.

"January through to April are the busiest breeding months for cats and many shelters will be almost at bursting point," says Sinclair.

"We know that cats too, can be man's best friend. Cats can offer the same level of companionship but without many of the demands that come with dog ownership. We love that, through Meowzer, the Whiskas brand is encouraging people to think about responsible pet ownership during this busy period."

As well as intercepting search, the Whiskas brand has recruited cat and dog owners to spread the word about the benefits of the Meowzer breed to fans on social media.

"If you've been putting off adopting a dog because of the work involved, or just haven't been able to find your perfect canine match, a Meowzer could be the option for you," adds Sinclair.

The Meowzer was launched to the world by Founder of The Dogist, photographer, and New York Times Best Selling Author, Elias Weiss Friedman, while popular audio creator Puppysongs created a Meowzer song to kick off #Meowzer on TikTok.

For more information or to connect with a Meowzer near you, visit www.meowzer.dog

ENDS

Notes to editors

*Claim based on the following Google Trends data:

Searches for "lazy dog breeds that can be left alone" has doubled in the past year and is predicted to increase another 50% by the end of this year. (reference: ahrefs.com)

Searches for "dogs that don't shed" have increased by 160% in the last five years.

Searches for "dogs that don't bark a lot" have increased by 100% in the last five years.

Searches for "small dogs that don't bark a lot" have increased by 90% in the last five years.

Searches for "little dogs that are easy to train" have increased 190% in the last five years.

About Mars Petcare

Mars Petcare is a diverse and growing business with 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 75 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, DINE®, OPTIMUM™, ADVANCE™, SCHMACKOS™, and EUKANUBA™ as well as The Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through a network of over 2,000 pet hospitals including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, PET PARTNERS™, VCA™, LINNAEUS™ and ANICURA™. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. For more information, visit mars.com

SOURCE Whiskas