Whisker Labs Becomes Ting Labs, Reflecting the Name More Than One Million Homes Already Trust

The company behind Ting electrical fire prevention unites a decade of innovation under the name trusted by homeowners and partners to help make homes and communities safer.

GERMANTOWN, Md., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whisker Labs, creator of Ting electrical fire prevention, today announced it is now Ting Labs. The new name reflects the trust and recognition the Ting brand has earned, now helping to protect more than one million homes and serving as an AI-powered intelligence layer for a safer, more resilient electrical grid.

For nearly a decade, Whisker Labs has detected and prevented electrical hazards before they start a fire using advanced sensor technology. As the company has grown, one thing has become increasingly clear: when homeowners, insurance partners, utilities, first responders, and communities think about the company, they think about Ting. "Ting" represents the technology, trust, and impact the company has built. "Labs" reflects its continued commitment to innovation as builders, engineers, scientists, and problem-solvers dedicated to creating what's next. Together, the new name honors both the company's foundation and its future.

Today, Ting remains the only fire prevention product of its kind, offered for free by over 40 leading insurance carriers nationwide. Since Ting's inception, the company has prevented over 30,000 potentially devastating fire hazards.

Building from that foundation, Ting has now grown from a product to a platform that delivers an AI-powered intelligence layer for the electrical grid, identifying dangerous grid faults and providing industry-leading power outage insights. These capabilities fuel a growing portfolio of innovations that help people better understand, respond to, and strengthen the electrical systems we all depend on every day.

Becoming Ting Labs follows a year of significant momentum for the company. Earlier this year, it announced a partnership with Nationwide to distribute 500,000 Ting sensors over two years. It also expanded Ting's capabilities beyond fire prevention, integrating frozen pipe prevention into the sensor's existing feature set.

"For years, people have known us simply as Ting," said Bob Marshall, co-founder and CEO. "Becoming Ting Labs reflects the years of innovation, partnership, and real-world impact that have made Ting the foundation of everything we do. As Ting continues to evolve, so does our ambition: to make electrical fire prevention a standard in every home while building a safer, more resilient electrical grid that powers our lives."

For more information, please visit tinglabs.com.

About Ting Labs

Ting Labs develops AI-powered technology that helps predict and prevent electrical fires while delivering intelligence that improves the safety and resilience of the electrical grid. Its flagship solution, Ting, detects hidden electrical hazards before they become dangerous fires and is trusted by more than one million homes and 40 leading insurance carriers. Powering the nation's fastest-growing electrical safety network, Ting is proven to help prevent 4 out of 5 home electrical fires while delivering insights that strengthen the safety and resilience of the electrical grid, helping protect homes, communities, and lives.

Contact Information:

Emily Degnan

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SOURCE Ting Labs