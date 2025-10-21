Whisker Launches Next-Generation Litter-Robot Line and Whisker+ Features, Marking a New Era in Smart Cat Care

The new lineup brings AI-powered insights, robust individual cat behavior tracking, and elevated new product designs to reinvent the automatic litter box experience for every cat parent and every kind of home

DETROIT, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whisker , the global leader in connected pet care and maker of Litter-Robot® , today introduced its most advanced automatic litter box lineup to date: Litter-Robot 5 Pro, Litter-Robot 5, and Litter-Robot EVO. The launch also includes a suite of new intelligent technologies as part of its expanding smart pet ecosystem – PetTag and the Whisker+ membership – designed to enhance visibility, personalize tracking, and provide deeper behavioral understanding. Built on data from over 2 million robots sold globally and decades of pet care innovation, this new generation goes beyond cleaning to deliver a more personalized, connected experience for pets and their people.

Whisker's new range of Litter-Robot, self-cleaning litter boxes

"At Whisker, we're constantly asking how to make life with our pets endlessly better," said Jacob Zuppke, President and CEO of Whisker. "With Litter-Robot 5 Pro and our expanded product line, we're not just iterating on previous products – we're redefining what's possible in automated pet care, and this is just the beginning. This launch is just one piece of a much larger, integrated ecosystem we're building to support the full spectrum of cat care across waste, food, and water; using data and design to deliver better outcomes for pets and their people. Our team is now made up of over 100 engineers and product professionals, and the journey ahead is exciting for pet parents everywhere!"

Available for sale today in the U.S., the new portfolio of products is equipped with the foundational features Litter-Robot is known for – automatic cleaning, odor control, useful insights, and seamless app connectivity – along with groundbreaking capabilities that set each new model apart:

Litter-Robot 5 ($799) : The latest generation of Litter-Robot is designed for multi-cat households seeking advanced performance and maximum convenience. It features Whisker's proprietary new WasteID™ technology, which distinguishes between feces and urine for smarter behavior tracking and optimized cleaning. Combined with a new waste distribution system, Litter-Robot 5 delivers odor control like never before.

($799) The latest generation of Litter-Robot is designed for multi-cat households seeking advanced performance and maximum convenience. It features Whisker's proprietary new WasteID™ technology, which distinguishes between feces and urine for smarter behavior tracking and optimized cleaning. Combined with a new waste distribution system, Litter-Robot 5 delivers odor control like never before. Litter-Robot 5 Pro ($899): Whisker's most advanced Litter-Robot model to date, designed for pet parents seeking the highest level of insight into their cat's bathroom behavior. Offering all of the Litter-Robot 5 capabilities, the Litter-Robot 5 Pro also features two built-in AI-powered cameras – one forward-facing camera that uses facial recognition to distinguish between cats in multi-cat households and one interior-facing camera that provides a clear view of the litter bed. Together, these cameras enhance activity tracking, help detect changes in routine, and enable more personalized insights, all tracked in the Whisker app.

($899): Whisker's most advanced Litter-Robot model to date, designed for pet parents seeking the highest level of insight into their cat's bathroom behavior. Offering all of the Litter-Robot 5 capabilities, the Litter-Robot 5 Pro also features two built-in AI-powered cameras – one forward-facing camera that uses facial recognition to distinguish between cats in multi-cat households and one interior-facing camera that provides a clear view of the litter bed. Together, these cameras enhance activity tracking, help detect changes in routine, and enable more personalized insights, all tracked in the Whisker app. Litter-Robot EVO ($599): The most compact and affordable model in the lineup, Litter-Robot EVO offers foundational Litter-Robot features in a streamlined, space-saving design ideal for smaller homes, apartments, new cat parents, or homes with one to two cats.

For the first time, Whisker is also introducing a broader connected care suite, giving pet parents smarter tools to monitor their cats, stay connected, and personalize care across devices:

Whisker+ Membership ($7.99/month or $79.90/year) : Whisker+ unlocks advanced insights such as daily activity summaries, enhanced bathroom tracking, and more. These features help pet parents identify patterns, monitor changes, spot issues early, and better understand their cat's behavior over longer periods of time. All Whisker product owners will continue to enjoy the standard insights available in the free Whisker app. For those looking to take their monitoring to the next level, Whisker+ offers even more robust analysis of your cat's habits.

($7.99/month or $79.90/year) Whisker+ unlocks advanced insights such as daily activity summaries, enhanced bathroom tracking, and more. These features help pet parents identify patterns, monitor changes, spot issues early, and better understand their cat's behavior over longer periods of time. All Whisker product owners will continue to enjoy the standard insights available in the free Whisker app. For those looking to take their monitoring to the next level, Whisker+ offers even more robust analysis of your cat's habits. PetTag ($29): This water-resistant, RFID-powered tag enables Pro users to unlock smarter, individualized care for each cat. Fitting on nearly any cat collar, PetTag supports features like LostPet, which helps locate missing pets more easily, and enhances device recognition households with similar looking cats.

Whisker's new product lineup is available to U.S. customers for pre-order starting today at www.whisker.com – the new online home for all Whisker devices – and www.litter-robot.com , with shipments beginning November 3, 2025. Select international markets will have access to the new line in 2026. Customers can save up to $150 on select launch bundles for a limited time.

About Whisker

Whisker is the global leader in connected pet care, known for innovative products like Litter-Robot® , Feeder-Robot , and a growing lineup of smart pet-connected solutions across waste, food, and water. Founded in 2000 by inventor and pet parent Brad Baxter, Whisker creates modern, intuitive products that deliver real solutions and insights for pets and their people. With over 2 million robots sold, the company is trusted by pet families worldwide. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and Juneau, Wisconsin, Whisker employs 600+ team members. In 2023, it expanded its Juneau facility by 162,500 square feet and added 100+ new jobs. Between 2025 and 2026, Whisker is investing over $50M in engineering and R&D, creating 200 new jobs and driving the future of pet care. Learn more at www.whisker.com .

