whiskerDocs Expands Global Reach with AI-Powered Multilingual Chat

Breaking language barriers in real-time to deliver trusted, human veterinary guidance to pet parents worldwide

CHICAGO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- whiskerDocs, the leading provider of 24/7 pet telehealth and triage services, today announced a major expansion of its global capabilities through the launch of AI-powered language translation within its chat platform. This enhancement enables real-time, multilingual support for pet parents and whiskerDocs veterinary professionals across diverse geographies, meeting the growing demand from large, multinational organizations with increasingly global and multilingual teams.

Global Connection, Local Comfort** **

As employers and enterprise partners continue to scale internationally, the need for accessible, culturally relevant support across languages has become essential. whiskerDocs' new AI-driven translation capabilities allow members to communicate seamlessly with veterinary professionals in their preferred language, without delays, barriers, or loss of context. The company's expanded language capabilities now support approximately 75% of the global population.

"The rise in pet ownership is a global phenomenon, and support systems must evolve to meet it as pets are increasingly recognized as family members worldwide by both pet parents and society at large." said Andrea Smith, Director of Sales at whiskerDocs. "By integrating AI-powered translation directly into our chat experience, we're ensuring that pet parents, regardless of location or language, can access real-time guidance when they need it most."

This expansion is particularly impactful for enterprise employers, insurance providers, health plans, and membership organizations operating across multiple countries, regions, and languages.

While AI-powered translation enhances accessibility, whiskerDocs continues to prioritize human-led veterinary expertise at every interaction. The platform is designed to preserve tone, clinical nuance, and clarity, ensuring that pet parents receive accurate, empathetic guidance regardless of language.

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whiskerDocs is a leading provider of 24/7 pet telehealth, connecting pet parents to real veterinary professionals anytime, anywhere, for any pet. Through a combination of human expertise and purpose-built technology, whiskerDocs delivers real-time guidance, triage, and care navigation that helps pet parents make confident, cost-effective decisions. Serving millions of pets across both organizational partnerships and direct-to-consumer channels, whiskerDocs supports employers, insurers, health plans, membership organizations, and pet parents alike. Founded in 2013, the company continues to innovate with patented processes and scalable solutions for a growing global pet population.

SOURCE whiskerDocs