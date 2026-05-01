Whiskers and Wheels Animal Adoption Event Announced for May 9th at Sherwood Ford

Sherwood Ford Partners with Second Chance Animal Rescue Society for Whiskers and Wheels

SHERWOOD PARK, AB, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherwood Ford is partnering with Second Chance Animal Rescue Society to host their annual Whiskers and Wheels event this month. Community members in Sherwood Park and Edmonton, Alberta, are invited to visit on May 9th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The event takes place at Sherwood Powersports & Marine, located at 371 Lakeland Drive in Sherwood Park, Alberta. Adoptable animals will be available, as well as other fun family-friendly activities.

Whiskers and Wheels Helping Animals in Need

Wheels and Whiskers Event Information

The Whiskers and Wheels Roadshow and Adoption Event is a fun way for the community to come together, meet adoptable pets, and support a great cause. There's something for everyone to enjoy, from kids' games to an exciting special guest. SCARS (Second Chance Animal Rescue Society) will be on-site showcasing adoptable animals in need of a home. Animals at the show will be available for adoption, and all adoptions will take place through SCARS.

Family-Friendly Fun Activities for Everyone

Aside from cute animals to meet and greet, Whiskers and Wheels offers games, special guests, delicious BBQ, and more! It's a perfect event for the whole family to enjoy. Everyone is invited to come down to Ford Powersports & Marine to enjoy this exciting event and support a good cause.

About Second Chance Animal Rescue Society

SCARS is a non-profit organization based in Edmonton and Athabasca. They rely on community involvement to raise funds and purchase supplies for their animals. SCARS takes in unwanted, homeless pets from remote area dog pounds and veterinary clinics, including strays and abandoned pets. They provide shelter, veterinary care, and much more, and they couldn't do it without the support of their community.

About Sherwood Ford and Sherwood Powersports & Marine

Sherwood Ford is a community-involved dealership that partners with non-profit organizations throughout the year. They host multiple annual events to support these local charities, including the Whiskers and Wheels Roadshow.

SOURCE Sherwood Ford