Whiskey Hopscotch Raises $11K For First Responder Families

BURLESON, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Burleson-based nonprofit Blue Family Fund is excited to announce the results from a fundraising event on Friday, January 17, 2020.

A Spirited Tasting and Auction attracted approximately 150 scotch whiskey connoisseurs and committed First Responder supporters to Globe Life Park – Rebecca Creek Saloon for an evening of fine liquor, spirits, hearty appetizers with cigar rolling and silent auction. The event presented by Blue Family Fund, Inc, a 501c3 nonprofit, raised $11K to benefit First Responder families.

"A big thank you goes out to all our sponsors and supporters," says Stacey Magovern, Co-Founder of Blue Family Fund. "It was a very fun evening and we enjoyed sharing it with the community, all while supporting a great cause and bringing awareness to the needs of the families left behind after losing a Law Enforcement Officer, Firefighter or other First Responders."

Carrying through the Whiskey Hopscotch theme, a special tasting of four expressions was hosted by Craig Vaught and Republic National Distributing Company.

Blue Family Fund is a 501c3 nonprofit that provides scholarship opportunities and financial assistance to First Responder's families in need. 100% of donations made to the Fund are donated directly to the families of fallen or injured First Responders through educational scholarships or as financial aid.

We would like to acknowledge all of the amazing sponsors that made this evening possible. Point Blank Safety Services sponsored the culinary creations. Rightfit Network Solutions sponsored safe rides through Lyft. The cigar rolling sponsor was North Texas Cigar Society and Underground Cigar Shop. The Distinguished Gentlemen photobooth was sponsored by Love Media Group and David Nicklas Organ Donor Foundation sponsored the tables. Success Champion Podcast sponsored promotions and Wovenlee sponsored the marketing.

For more information, please contact Stacey Magovern, Co-Founder of Blue Family Fund, at stacey@pointblanksafety.com

Contact: Stacey Magovern, Blue Family Fund

Phone: (682)433.3070

Email: stacey@pointblanksafety.com

SOURCE Blue Family Fund, Inc

