Whiskey House of Kentucky Achieves Triple ISO Certifications Less than 18 Months After Startup

NSF-awarded ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 certifications underscore a quality, safety and sustainability-first approach to contract distillation

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiskey House of Kentucky announced it achieved certification through NSF of ISO 9001 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management Systems), and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems) — three internationally recognized standards that validate excellence in quality, environmental responsibility, and workplace safety. The certifications were earned less than 18 months after completion of construction on the company's state-of-the-art distillery.

The speed and timing of these ISO certifications demonstrate how Whiskey House is transforming contract production as the industry's first fully integrated, end-to-end distillation facility, built from the ground up for custom whiskey production and engineered to set new standards for transparency, efficiency, sustainability and safety.

"These certifications underscore the strength of our operational foundation and long-term vision," said Justin Dixon, Food Safety Quality Assurance Senior Manager. "We are building world-class systems from the ground up that reflect our strategic focus on operational discipline, sustainability and employee well-being."

ISO 9001 is the world's most recognized standard for quality management. It supports organizations in delivering consistent products and services by strengthening process control, customer focus, performance measurement, and continual improvement.

ISO 14001 provides a framework to identify, manage, and reduce environmental impacts. It supports proactive compliance, environmental objectives, and measurable performance improvement across the organization.

ISO 45001 establishes requirements for an occupational health and safety management system designed to reduce workplace risk, prevent injury and ill health, and strengthen a culture of safety through structured planning, engagement and continual improvement.

Whiskey House of Kentucky is the industry's first purpose-built contract distillation facility, designed to set new benchmarks for transparency, efficiency, safety, and environmental stewardship in American whiskey production. The facility incorporates advanced technology and rigorous controls across quality assurance, environmental management, and occupational health and safety.

"Achieving these certifications from NSF so soon after finishing construction of the facility reflects the culture we are building," said Joshua Marquis, Environmental Health and Safety Manager. "Our focus on safety, environmental responsibility, and continuous improvement is embedded into how we operate every day."

Looking ahead, Whiskey House of Kentucky is working toward additional certifications targeted for 2026, including:

FSSC 22000 — Food Safety Management Systems, incorporating HACCP and GMP principles; and

ISO 17025 — Testing and Calibration Laboratories Management, establishing international standards for laboratory competence and testing reliability.

About NSF:

NSF is an independent, global services organization dedicated to improving human health for more than 80 years by developing public health standards and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services and digital solutions to the food, water and wellness products industries. NSF has 40,000 clients in 110 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Medical Device Safety. For more information, visit NSF.org.





About Whiskey House of Kentucky:

Whiskey House of Kentucky is the most advanced distillery in the country, designed from the ground up to provide the highest-quality, customized American whiskey for the most discerning brands in the industry. By incorporating best practices, programs, and state-of-the art technology from advanced food manufacturing, and applying them to distilling, Whiskey House delivers unparalleled quality, unmatched flexibility in customization, and the ability to test and scale innovation projects for the best spirits companies in the world. Whiskey House has no brands of its own, and a campus closed to the public, removing all potential conflicts of interest between the company and its customers. The team is hyper-focused on providing superior custom whiskey production, innovative liquid design, and exceptional customer service for its exclusive branded clients. For more information, visit WhiskeyHouse.com or follow on LinkedIn.

