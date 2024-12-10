Whiskey House of Kentucky Collaborates with Whiskey Capital and its $150 Million Lending Facility to Support Whiskey Brands

Most advanced contract distillery in the United States and the nation's foremost provider of specialized financing to the American whiskey industry introduce first-of-its kind collaboration in American whiskey lending

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiskey House of Kentucky has partnered with Whiskey Capital on the creation of a first-of-its-kind collaboration to provide Whiskey House clients with barrel financing options. Whiskey Capital, through its latest $150 million lending facility, provides non-dilutive, non-recourse debt capital to whiskey brands and distilleries, backed by whiskey barrel collateral. This partnership establishes Whiskey Capital as a preferred financing provider to Whiskey House's exclusive distilling customers.

Whiskey Capital's individual loans vary in size from $1 million to $30 million with options to defer a portion of interest costs during the initial years of the loans. Customized solutions are available for a mixture of borrower profiles, ranging from early-stage pre-cash flow to mature nationally distributed brands.

"We could not be more excited to partner with Whiskey Capital," said Whiskey House co-founder and CEO David Mandell. "Along with Whiskey Capital's deep industry knowledge and proven track record in supporting brands, our exclusive customers gain access to financing solutions uniquely tailored to the demands of whiskey production. This partnership is a win-win, empowering our customers to grow, while reinforcing Whiskey House's commitment to their success."

"Whiskey Capital has been a dedicated lender and partner to growing brands in the American whiskey industry since 2018," said Whiskey Capital co-founder Rob Penta. "We look forward to partnering with Whiskey House and their customers to provide the capital necessary to support the growth of leading brands."

Today's announcement further bolsters Whiskey House's transformative position in the contract whiskey manufacturing industry. Since the start of operations in July, Whiskey House has produced more than 45,000 barrels, 18 unique mashbills, and 28 different recipes for its exclusive custom whiskey production customers. The 110,000 square foot distillery boasts a highly sophisticated manufacturing system that runs on proprietary software, is fully automated, and runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

About Whiskey House of Kentucky:

Whiskey House of Kentucky is a state-of-the-art contract whiskey manufacturing facility, offering bespoke and premium Kentucky bourbon and American whiskey to customers at its 176-acre campus in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. As the first distillery designed from the ground up to focus solely on large-scale, flexible, contract whiskey production, Whiskey House's current capacity is 7 million proof gallons per year (112,000 barrels), with the potential to expand to more than 14 million proof gallons (224,000 barrels).Whiskey House has no brands of its own and a campus closed to the public, removing all potential conflicts of interest between the company and its customers. The team is hyper-focused on providing superior custom whiskey production, innovative liquid design, exceptional customer service, and the most competitive pricing for its exclusive branded clients. For more information, visit WhiskeyHouse.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About Whiskey Capital:

Whiskey Capital provides targeted expertise and capital to craft and mid-sized American whiskey brands. Founded in 2018 and located in the heart of bourbon country, Whiskey Capital deeply understands the risks and significant capital needs created by aging bourbon and other whiskey. Including its new $150 million facility, Whiskey Capital has three vehicles dedicated to the industry. Its first two vehicles have committed over $100 million in capital to date, assisting over a dozen brands and backing over 100,000 filled barrels. To learn more about Whiskey Capital, visit www.whiskeycapitalfinance.com.

