Whiskey Meets Tequila: Sagamore Spirit Releases Tequila Finish Rye

BALTIMORE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Struggling with that age-old question, "whiskey or tequila"? Sagamore Spirit says why not both? With the calendar counting down to Cinco de Mayo, the award-winning distiller today announced the release of its newest limited-edition rye whiskey that brings the best of both worlds: Sagamore Spirit Distiller's Select Tequila Finish.

The new offering, available nationwide, finishes Sagamore Spirit Straight Rye Whiskey in Extra Añejo barrels. The result is a full-bodied yet approachable rye that telegraphs tequila in all the right ways, with hints of agave, citrus, spice, warm oak and vanilla on the nose, and even more agave, peppercorn, fig and orange to taste. Marked at a substantial 98-proof, it is a spirit meant to be sipped and savored.

"Melding a full-bodied rye whiskey with tequila may sound like a risky move, but our distilling team welcomes risks that can bring big rewards," said Brian Treacy, Sagamore Spirit's president. "Like Maryland-style rye, tequila has a history that's deeply rooted in a sense of place, so to us, this union made perfect sense. The end result perfectly captures what's special about each spirit to give fans of both spirits something unexpected, seasonal and full of flavor – just in time for warmer weather."

Despite tequila's more than 350-year history, Extra Añejo is a newer sub-category that requires tequila to be aged for at least three years in oak barrels. Akin to rye whiskey's aging process, Extra Añejo tequila interacts with the barrel staves longer, resulting in some of the most complex and elegant tequilas in the world. When it came time to select barrels for Tequila Finish, Sagamore Spirit's team of distillers sought out casks that had nurtured tequila in such a way and had aged both Añejo and Extra Añejo tequila for at least seven years.

Tequila Finish is part of the Sagamore Spirit Reserve Series, a collection of limited-edition Maryland-style rye whiskies aged in barrels that formerly aged other spirits, wines, or beers. Past releases include Manhattan Finish, Rye Ale Finish (aged in Sierra Nevada beer barrels) and Calvados Finish.

While Tequila Finish will only be available for a limited time, fans can enjoy Sagamore Spirit year-round with its Signature, Double Oak, and Cask Strength rye whiskies, the distillery's core offerings that are leading the Maryland-style rye revival across the country.

Sagamore Spirit Distiller's Select Tequila Finish will be available nationwide beginning March in 750ml bottles at a suggested retail price of $69. To find a bottle near you visit sagamorespirit.com/find-rye.

Sagamore Spirit is committed to inspiring a global passion for Maryland Rye Whiskey. Its award-winning five-acre waterfront distillery in Baltimore is reclaiming the city's rightful place in America's whiskey history, where storied distillers perfected rye whiskey for more than 150 years before Kentucky was founded.

Maryland Rye Whiskey was known to be full bodied yet notably more approachable than other regional rye styles, and Sagamore Spirit has picked up the torch. Its straight rye whiskies have earned more than 100 awards internationally, including "World's Best Rye Whiskey" in 2019 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Sagamore Spirit's distillation team blends two different rye mash bills – a high rye and a low rye – and then adds pure Maryland limestone-filtered spring water, transported 22 miles from Sagamore Farm, to craft the brand's Signature 83-proof Maryland-Style Rye Whiskey. To learn more about Sagamore Spirit's signature expressions, including Cask Strength and Double Oak, as well as limited-time releases, visit www.SagamoreSpirit.com.

