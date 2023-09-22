Whiskey Myers to Host Exclusive Bottle Signings for Uncle Chicken's Sippin' Whiskey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers is set to host two exclusive bottle signing events for their latest creation, Uncle Chicken's Sippin' Whiskey, on Thursday, Sept. 28 in Jacksonville and Saturday, Sept. 30 in Tampa. The signings will offer fans a unique opportunity to take home the critically acclaimed libation while also connecting with the band ahead of their local performances as direct support on Eric Church's The Outsiders Tour (tickets here).

Expanding their creative endeavors beyond music with their own coffee line, collectible art for shows and albums, and now Uncle Chicken's Sippin' Whiskey, the multi-Platinum band continues to push boundaries and engage with their passionate fanbase.

In partnership with the visionary craft whiskey maker Bespoken, known for their impressive collection of over 160 medals in the past three years, Whiskey Myers embarked on a journey to craft a whiskey masterpiece. Uncle Chicken's Sippin' Whiskey is a Straight Bourbon Whiskey that defies categorization and is infused with the untamed spirit of a mysterious figure within the Whiskey Myers universe. The bourbon unleashes aromas of smooth butterscotch and savory vanilla, with flavors of black pepper on the tongue boasting a robust 94 proof. Caramel and roasted almond notes finish off every sip, ensuring a bold and unforgettable taste.

Peter Iglesias, CEO of Bespoken, stated "We believe that great music and exceptional whiskey share a common thread – they both touch the soul. Uncle Chicken's Sippin' Whiskey is Whiskey Myers' way of sharing that soulful experience with their fans, and we're excited to raise a glass with them at these exclusive bottle signings."

Schedule:

September 28, 2023

2PM – 3PM EST

Meet and Greet / Bottle Signing

Total Wine & More in Jacksonville

4413 Town Center Pkwy Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32246

On-site bottle purchase required.

September 30, 2023

1:30PM – 2:30PM EST

Meet and Greet / Bottle Signing

Luekens Spirits

236 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609

On-site bottle purchase required.

About Whiskey Myers

Since their emergence in 2007, Whiskey Myers has captivated audiences at more than 2,500 live shows with ever-increasing crowd sizes. In addition to headlining their own sold-out shows from coast to coast at iconic venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Ryman Auditorium, plus performing at marquee festivals Bonnaroo, Stagecoach, Download and more, the six-piece was also personally selected to open The Rolling Stones' Chicago stadium show in 2019. Their latest self-produced album, Tornillo, available everywhere now via the band's own Wiggy Thump Records, features the No. 17 most-played Americana song of 2022, "John Wayne," and follows their fifth studio album, Whiskey Myers, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts and at No. 2 on the Rock chart. In total, Whiskey Myers have sold more than 1.75 million albums and amassed over 2.4 billion streams while earning six RIAA Gold & Platinum certifications as an independent band. Known for their high-energy live show and unique sound, the band praised by Esquire as "the real damn deal" has also earned sync success with features (and an on-screen appearance) in Paramount's hit show "Yellowstone" as well as Netflix series "What/If," Angelina Jolie film "Those Who Wish Me Dead" and CBS series "SEAL Team," among several others.

About Bespoken Spirits

Bespoken Spirits is a groundbreaking modern spirits company revolutionizing the industry with its sustainable maturation process, backed by $2.6 million in seed funding from market leaders such as billionaire T.J. Rodgers and MLB legend Derek Jeter. Bespoken uses the same all-natural elements of wood, toast, and char that traditional distillers use, but thanks to a combination of inserting toasted micro staves and a proprietary process they have that tailors natural flavors from billions of possible combinations, they're able to produce premium quality products mindfully while using less wood, water, time and energy required by traditional barrel aging. They have tested over 5,000 unique whiskey variations and have created a range of whiskey that has won over 150 medals in the past 3 years including ASCOT awards, American Distilling Institute, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, World Whiskies, New York World Wine & Spirits, and more.

To stay updated on Uncle Chicken's and Whiskey Myers, follow them on Instagram: @unclechickens and @whiskeymyers or visit www.whiskeymyers.com and www.unclechickenswhiskey.com.

