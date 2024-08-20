Whiskey Powerhouses WhistlePig and Brother's Bond join forces to launch the Regenerate Bundle

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alongside eCommerce partner Speakeasy Co, WhistlePig Whiskey announced its latest brand collaboration with Brother's Bond Bourbon, bundling two best selling products that aim to generate profit towards Regenerate America.

The Regenerate America Bundle

WhistlePig Whiskey, a long-time partner of Speakeasy, is renowned for its experimental blends and partnerships, while Brother's Bond is known for its grain-to-glass bourbon with values rooted in friendship. Together, the two whiskey brands released a limited-time bundle that recognizes the importance of sustainable farming and preserving land for generations to come. A portion of sales will support Regenerate America, a non-profit promoting regenerative farming and healthy soil as a solution for our current water and climate crisis.

The collaborative Regenerate America Bundle includes WhistlePig's annual FarmStock Beyond Bonded Rye Whiskey, which is released ahead of the farm's harvest each year. The Straight Rye is paired with Brother's Bond Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a four-grain straight bourbon whiskey made from American regenerative grain grown within 20 miles of the distillery in Indiana.

"This year, we're going beyond not only with our whiskey release but with our sustainable farming," said Meghan Ireland, Chief Blender at WhistlePig. "We're adopting regenerative farming practices to improve soil health, reduce erosion, and support Vermont's bee diversity. It's our pursuit to cultivate with care for the land, the industry, and of course our pigs."

The new bundle can be ordered through WhistlePig's online storefront and shipped from a Speakeasy warehouse. WhistlePig's distribution and fulfillment partner, Speakeasy, remains three-tier compliant while shipping alcohol directly to the doorstep of customers. In addition to receiving the two new farm-to-bottle releases, the bundle also includes an eco-friendly Regenerate America hat.

"Not only is it becoming increasingly important to preserve our lands and conserve our water, but Speakeasy's comprehensive market research on consumer behavior shows that both Gen-Z and Millennial drinkers consider sustainability to be a key factor in their purchasing decisions." said Josh Jacobs, CEO of Speakeasy Co. "The Regenerate Bundle will educate customers on grain to glass and regenerative farming while delivering the consistent flavor and quality expected of WhistlePig. We're pleased to continue leveraging the LTO strategy and look forward to further developments in our partnership."

The Regenerate Bundle is available to order now, alongside WhistlePig's full FarmStock collection . Beverage alcohol brands interested in DTC fulfillment and shipping can reach out to Speakeasy at [email protected] .

About WhistlePig Whiskey: Located off the grid on a 500-acre Vermont farm, WhistlePig Whiskey is crafted by a new generation of Whiskey distillers and blenders driven to reinvent and unlock the potential of aged Whiskey. Through their rebellious pursuit of experimenting and pushing boundaries in the industry, WhistlePig has become the leading independent craft whiskey brand for Rye and experimental whiskeys. WhistlePig is committed to becoming the best whiskey on and for the planet, starting with its locally sourced ingredients and sustainable supply chain and distilling process. For more information, head to whistlepigwhiskey.com .

About Brother's Bond Bourbon

Founded by famous on-screen brothers, whiskey craftsmen, and real-life friends, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, Brother's Bond is a premium bourbon brand known for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship. Meticulously crafted using the finest all-natural ingredients and aged to perfection, Brother's Bond embodies the rich heritage and tradition of American whiskey-making. The award-winning portfolio includes Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Original Cask Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and American Blended Rye Whiskey. Brother's Bond goes beyond exceptional taste by giving back a portion of proceeds to regenerative agriculture with every bottle purchase, embodying a commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit www.brothersbondbourbon.com .

About Speakeasy Co.:

Speakeasy Co. is a technology company and eCommerce platform for the Wine & Spirits industry that ships beverage alcohol brands directly to consumers. The centralized fulfillment model enables brands to sell directly to consumers from their own respective online storefronts without disrupting the three-tier system. Brands are given the opportunity to own their growth and user experience from beginning to end, in addition to owning their data and analytics of their target customer.

