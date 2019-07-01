Whisky Advocate Names Valentine Distilling Co. to 10 Highest Scoring Whiskies

FERNDALE, Mich., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine Distilling Co.'s Mayor Pingree Black Label scored 93 points on Whisky Advocate's 10 Highest Scoring Whiskies in the Summer 2019 Buying Guide. Valentine Distilling Co. was the only craft distillery and one of four American distilleries to make the list.

"For the past 12 years, my goal has been to change the way we look at manufacturing as a country. I want companies to be judged on the quality of the products that they make, not the amount of profits that they make," said Rifino Valentine, founder and president of Valentine Distilling Co. "We are proud to be recognized by Whisky Advocate. This reinforces that by putting the product first, you can achieve recognition on the world stage."

The Mayor Pingree Black Label was quoted by reviewer Susannah Skiver Barton as being "intense, flavorful, and lush" in the buying guide.

Whisky Advocate, America's foremost spirits magazine and number one source for whisky enthusiasts, reviewed more than 125 whiskies in the Summer 2019 issue. The whiskies ranged from single malt and blended scotch to bourbon, rye, Irish, Canadian, and more. The top 10 highest-scoring whiskies were highlighted in the guide. To be featured, the whisky must be for sale in the U.S. and receive 92 points or above. Whisky Advocate buying guide experts rate and review hundreds of current releases each year to help consumers make informed purchases.

Valentine Distilling Co. stays true to its promise of quality throughout all of its handcrafted, world-class whiskey, gin, and vodka spirits. Receiving international recognition, Valentine Vodka, won the World's Best Vodka in 2016 and 2017 at the World Vodka Awards in London. Valentine Distilling Co.'s Liberator Gin has also received the "Best American Gin Distillery" at the Berlin International Spirits Competition.

"I started this company because of a personal desire for quality products. Our exponential growth and adoption in the market proves that I'm not alone in my desire to demand quality from the products that we consume. It's exciting to witness the revolution that consumers want more than mass-produced and mass-marketed products," shares Valentine.

Valentine shows America what true excellence in manufacturing can be when distilled spirits production meets the most vaunted manufacturing capital in U.S. history.

About Valentine Distilling Co.

Handcrafting world-class whiskey, gin, and vodka since 2007, Valentine Distilling Co. is an American pioneer of small batch spirits. Valentine Distilling Co. is dedicated to American ingenuity, quality manufacturing, and small batch distilling using old-world techniques that create superior products.

