Whisky EDU Presents "The Art of Whiskey," an Inaugural Whisky and Cigar Festival to Debut in Las Vegas During Super Bowl Week

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an extraordinary and inaugural event that promises to be the highlight of Super Bowl week in Las Vegas! "The Art of Whiskey," a Whisky and Cigar Festival, will take place on Thursday, February 8, 2024, marking the beginning of an annual tradition that will set the standard for years to come.

Hosted at one of the most technologically advanced and futuristic venues in the country, this festival will immerse attendees in the world of whisky and cigars like never before. With 25,000 square feet of captivating space, "The Art of Whiskey" is set to be an unforgettable experience.

What to Expect:

Whisky Extravaganza: Over 150 exquisite whiskies from renowned distilleries, including Signatory, Gordon & MacPhail, Compass Box, GlenAllachie, Kilchoman, Isle of Raasay, Port Askaig, Penderyn, Fukano, Nc'nean, Pokeno, Ardnamurchan, White Heather, Old Pulteney, Old Potrero, Isle of Arran, Old Pulteney, Morris, Kavalan, Nikka, Balblair, Speyburn, The Irishman, Writers Tears, Dingle, Old Potrero, HIRSCH, Gold Bar Whiskey, Lost Sprits and many more, will be available for sampling. Enthusiasts and novices alike can explore a diverse range of whisky styles and profiles.

Cigar Oasis: Step into a world of premium cigars with a wide variety to choose from. Enjoy the perfect pairing with your favorite whisky while indulging in the luxurious ambiance.

Masterclasses: Elevate your whisky and cigar knowledge with expert-led masterclasses on pairing these two timeless pleasures. Learn from the best in the industry and discover the secrets to enhancing your tasting experience.

Food and Whisky Pairings: Delight your taste buds with carefully curated food and whisky pairings, expertly crafted to complement and enhance the flavors of each dram.

Celebrity Attendees: "The Art of Whiskey" is not just about exceptional libations; it's also a gathering of stars. Be on the lookout for notable attendees, including Heisman Trophy Winner Mike Rozier, 3x Boxing Champion Reggie Johnson, NFLRPA Executive Officer Garrick Jones, and Claudia Jordon of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

"The Art of Whiskey" is a celebration of liquid art. Whether you're a seasoned whisky connoisseur or beginning your journey, this festival promises an unforgettable evening of discovery.

Mark your calendars and secure your tickets for the inaugural "The Art of Whiskey."

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024

Time: 7:00pm to 11:00pm

Location: 3215 South Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, NV, 89102

Tickets: Available at https://TheArtofWhisky.eventbrite.com

For more information and updates, please visit https://whiskyedu.org/theartofwhiskey

Media and Sponsor Contact: Douglas Smith [email protected] 408-799-6242

About: "The Art of Whiskey" is an annual Whisky and Cigar Festival held during Super Bowl week. With a wide selection of whiskies, cigars, masterclasses, celebrity attendees, and gourmet pairings, it offers an unmatched experience for whisky and cigar enthusiasts. Learn more at https://whiskyedu.org/theartofwhiskey

SOURCE Whisky EDU