Whisky Live Returns to The USA With A New Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a two-year hiatus, Whisky Live, the world's premier whiskey experience, is back. Paragraph has partnered with Bevridge LLC, a marketing company that connects spirits brands with enthusiasts through exceptionally produced educational events & content founded by Nate Ganapathi of @Singlemaltdaily and Chris Nelson of Nelson Investments Inc. Ganapathi and Nelson are excited to announce that Liz Brusca, formerly the Marketing Dir. at Hotaling & Co., has signed on as President and co-founder of Bevridge and will lead the business operations.

This partnership aligns Whisky Live USA with Paragraph's impressive global portfolio of publications, awards, websites, and social media with Nate's incredible social influence providing unrivalled access for the drinks industry to reach engaged consumers throughout the country.

"While the last year has provided extraordinary challenges, it has also led to unrivalled opportunities," says Damian Riley-Smith, founder of Whisky Live and Whisky Magazine. "Whisky Live has been able to adapt to the demands of the consumer and give drinks brands the opportunity to reach consumers wherever they are with totally targeted access. With our new partner Bevridge we are looking forward to bringing great brands to consumers across the States."

"Whisky Live has long been considered the top whisky festival in the world," says Nate Ganapathi, "and it has always been my goal to bring the best spirits experiences to consumers. So, to be able to reintroduce this show on American soil in 2021 is an immense opportunity and a great honor."

About Whisky Live

First launched in Tokyo and London in 2000, and in the USA in 2005, Whisky Live is now held in more than 30 cities around the world and on every continent. Recent launches have been Jakarta, Indonesia and Changsha, China and in July 2018 the team launched its first Gin Live in Tokyo. www.whiskylive.com

About Paragraph

Founded in 1997, Paragraph publishes Whisky Magazine, American Whiskey, Gin Magazine, Scotch Whisky and Bourbon; organises Whisky Live and the World Spirits Conference; hosts the World Whiskies Awards as part of the global World Drinks Awards; and publishes numerous web sites across the drinks industry.

About Bevridge

Bevridge, founded by Nate Ganapathi and Chris Nelson, connects brands with engaged spirit enthusiasts through educational activations produced at the highest quality.

Nate Ganapathi, also known as @Singlemaltdaily is a social influencer with more than 100,000 Instagram followers and 500,000+ weekly impressions across the US & Canada. Nate is also a regular contributor to publications like Food & Wine, Forbes, Men's Journal, Maxim and Bloomberg and leads live tastings for Fortune 500 companies including Facebook, Google (Alphabet), Netflix, Nike, and others.

Chris Nelson is a serial entrepreneur with a diverse network of investments which include early-stage starts, fast growing companies and established companies in the areas of hospitality, development, construction, and technology. He has a passion for whisky and is a co-owner of Shelter Point Distillery on Vancouver Island in Canada.

Liz Brusca is a recognized marketing leader with a 20-year success record building lifestyle brands and realizing business expansion opportunities. Most recently Liz was at Hotaling & Co. where she led new business, digital and corporate brand strategy.

