Whisper & Ultralight Air Conditioner Just 11.9 lbs, ZY.Hyisinn Portable Air Conditioner: Cool & Comfort Anywhere - Will Launch On Indiegogo

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZY.Hyisinn announces the air conditioning solution for everyone: an ultralight and quiet portable air conditioner weighing only 11.9 lbs. Launching on Indiegogo, this new air conditioner is designed to redefine cooling, creating a pleasant experience for the user and is ideal for both outside or inside use.

User-feeling design is the central idea of ZY.Hyisinn, so this adds a lot of function and portable design.

Portable- A lightweight yet powerful solution that revolutionizes cooling on the go. Weighing just 11.9 pounds, this innovative device combines cutting-edge technology and high-end components to deliver superior cooling capabilities that surpass traditional heavy equipment. Say goodbye to cumbersome installation and hello to enjoying cooling anytime and anywhere. Stay cool and comfortable in the comfort of your home or while enjoying the great outdoors. Enjoy the convenience and efficiency of this game-changing appliance today.

Saving money and time- ZY.Hyisinn is the next-generation air conditioning technology that redefines convenience and efficiency. With ZY.Hyisinn, there is no need for complex fixed installations, drilling or external installations, eliminating any potential damage to your building structure. Not only will this save you on an expensive installation, but it will also save you the hassle of scheduling an appointment with a heating and cooling specialist.

Anywhere- Experience the unparalleled cooling effect of ZY.Hyisinn's innovative air conditioners. ZY.Hyisinn has been developed with anywhere in mind to meet the needs of outdoor enthusiasts, family dwellers and anyone who needs the best air conditioning. Whether you are a truck driver looking for respite during downtime, an adventurer embarking on a camping adventure or the host of an unforgettable family barbecue, ZY.Hyisinn has you covered.

ZY.Hyisinn air conditioner, equipped with Panasonic dual-rotor inverter compressor. This compressor has excellent energy efficiency, keeping energy consumption low and reducing heat generation. ZY.Hyisinn has an extraordinary lifespan and an impressive 600 hours of continuous operation, guaranteeing long-lasting performance and reliability. What sets this product apart is its ability to effortlessly cool large areas of up to 8m², ensuring maximum comfort without compromising energy efficiency. By choosing ZY.Hyisinn, users cannot only save a lot of electricity and cost, but also contribute to a greener future, improve their satisfaction.

