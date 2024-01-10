WhisperSom™ Announces Common Stock Offering

For the Manufacturing of Innovative New Sleep Apnea Treatment

The Company's noninvasive neuromodulation technology is considered a potential breakthrough for diagnosing and treating sleep apnea and snoring

The solution resembles a precision health tracker, which could significantly increase adoption and adherence to treatment

1,550 Units of the Company's shares of common voting stock are being offered to accredited and institutional investors

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WhisperSom™ Corporation, a medical device and informatics company specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea and snoring, today announced the offering of 1,550 Units of the Company's common stock. The offering is limited to accredited and institutional investors and the Company's stock is listed on a blockchain platform for privately held securities.

WhisperSom - A Change is Coming for Sleep Apnea Patients WhisperSom Corporation

"Our patented solution is designed to provide precision personalized treatment," said Michael Nathans, WhisperSom Co-Founder and CEO. "It requires nothing on the face, in the mouth or nose, no surgical implants, and no electrical shocks, making it comfortable and easy to use, it is similar to a health tracker worn around the chest with earbuds made especially for sleeping, making WhisperSom a compelling treatment option compared to current therapies, which many find too uncomfortable or claustrophobic to be used effectively."

An estimated 90 million people snore in the U. S., but sleep apnea is a life-threatening disease that is estimated to affect approximately one billion people worldwide with an estimated 50 million in North America.

"The health consequences of unmanaged sleep apnea to patients can be life-threatening, AND the economic cost to the largest employers and commercial health insurance companies is shockingly high," continued Nathans. "The estimated cost to Medicare, however, is asymmetrically higher because it reflects the true cost of the cumulative effect of delayed diagnosis and treatment. A key part of WhisperSom's mission is to change that by helping to at least double the 10% diagnosis and 5% treatment rates within 5 years,'' he added.

WhisperSom™ devices are not currently available for sale. The Company is actively engaged with the FDA, employers, and health insurance companies to formulate the most efficient pathway to provide access to the millions who suffer from sleep apnea and are untreated. Accredited and institutional investors may access WhisperSom's listing by visiting: https://whispersom.com/invest/

About WhisperSom

WhisperSom is a Delaware corporation originally formed as a Public Benefit Corporation in 2014, to develop and commercialize its patented acoustic neuromodulation technology for treating sleep apnea. WhisperSom is funded and governed by medical doctors, dentists, scientists, and sleep apnea patients. Learn more at www.WhisperSom.com/Library

Disclaimer

The WhisperSom™ device is not commercially available at this time. It has not been authorized by the FDA as a treatment for sleep apnea and is currently undergoing development. No representations are made as to future FDA authorization, nor as to the eventual suitability of the device with respect to any medical condition. WhisperSom Corporation is currently working closely with the FDA on obtaining possible breakthrough designation as a medical device utilizing its initial, promising clinical data.

The offering is being made only by means of a private placement memorandum and subscription agreement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such state.

Any statements contained in this press release which do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "may", "should", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of WhisperSom. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements., Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. WhisperSom expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

WhisperSom™ Media

&nbsp;

SOURCE WhisperSom