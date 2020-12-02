Whisps Brings Its Hot & Spicy Flavor To Streetwear With Limited-Edition "Work Pajamas"

Whisps' insanely-comfy work pajamas are the perfect attire for endless Zoom calls, errand-running and couch-chilling, adding a bit of spice to your daily routine. The limited edition sets are now available on thatcheeseshop.com, and people are encouraged to write in what phrase they'd like to see next, to be fulfilled when this limited-inventory collection sells out.

"At Whisps, we're focused on bringing small joys to everyday life and these new work pajamas bring to life that mission in a way that is unique to our new flavor," said Katie Nahoum, SVP Marketing of Whisps. "We know that 2020 hasn't been the year anyone expected, and our aim is to put a smile on people's faces with these ridiculously comfortable and sassy pajamas."

The Whisps pajamas sets are produced by Top Knotch Threads , a female-founded, L.A.-based luxury apparel brand that creates one-of-a-kind, handmade clothing items that are "Uniquely Hue." Each set is hand dyed using a unique immersion dye technique which results in perfectly blended, rich color gradients.

Whisps' limited edition work pajamas are on sale today while supplies last. Each set, which comes packaged in a faux Whisps bag with a free bag of Whisps Hot & Spicy cheese crisps, is priced $64 plus shipping. Sizing runs from XS to 2X and all items are washed 3+ times and preshrunk.

Purchasers of Whisps' work pajamas are also encouraged to snap a picture in their new attire and share on Instagram tagging @WhispsSnacks and using hashtag #HotandSpicy for a chance to win a surprise and spicy gift.

ABOUT WHISPS

Whisps Snacks is the cheese crisps snack company that's on a mission to bring premium, quality cheese to people nationwide. Made with 100% real cheese and select premium spices, all Whisps are baked and not fried, delivering high-quality and delicious snacking experience. For more information about Whisps, please visit www.whisps.com, Facebook.com/whispssnacks and Instagram.com/whispssnacks .

