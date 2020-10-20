Whisps Kicks Things Up With Its New Hot & Spicy Cheese Crisps

"As the CEO of a cheese company, I'm well-known for my love of cheese, but most people don't know my second favorite craving is all things spicy," said Ilana Fischer, CEO of Whisps. "This summer, we launched our first Whisps inspired by America's favorite chip flavors -- Tangy Ranch and Nacho, and after seeing the tremendous response to these new snacks, we knew we wanted to kick things up a notch. Hot & Spicy provides a cleaner, more delicious version of a flaming hot & spicy chip, and we're thrilled to partner with Target on this exclusive flavor to introduce even more shoppers to the tastiest cheese crisps on the market."

Perfect for everyday snacking, Hot & Spicy Whisps combine exclusively-aged cheddar with a serious punch of spice to create a crisp that really brings the heat. Like all Whisps, these new snacks have 10 grams of protein and only 2 grams of carbs per serving. Whisps are also an excellent source of calcium, gluten free, keto, and vegetarian friendly.

Hot & Spicy Whisps are now available exclusively at Target and Target.com (MSRP $3.99). For more information, please visit www.whisps.com .

ABOUT WHISPS

Whisps Snacks is the cheese crisps snack company that's on a mission to bring premium, quality cheese to people nationwide. Made with 100% real cheese and select premium spices, all Whisps are baked and not fried, delivering high-quality and delicious snacking experience. For more information about Whisps, please visit www.whisps.com , Facebook.com/whispssnacks and Instagram.com/whispssnacks .

SOURCE Whisps Snacks

Related Links

https://www.whisps.com

