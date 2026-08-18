Whistic Launches Automation Orchestrator, Handing Vendor Assessments to a Coordinated Team of Four AI Agents

Roughly 90% of legacy TPRM effort goes to workflow administration. Full AutoAssess hands that work to the agents and keeps every risk decision human.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistic, the Agentic Risk Operations Platform, today announced the general availability of Automation Orchestrator, a unified hub for configuring and coordinating AI agents across the Whistic platform. Its first workflow, AutoAssess, assigns four specialized agents to the vendor assessment lifecycle. The Initiator starts assessments on the cadence and risk criteria a team configures. The Collector gathers evidence from Trust Centers, the web, and existing vendor records, as well as sends new requests for documents and questionnaires. The Analyst reviews the evidence and generates findings with confidence scores and cited sources. The Reporter compiles a decision-ready executive summary and notifies the team.

Orchestrator is built as a general agent hub for risk operations, and vendor assessments are the first workflow it automates.

Enabled together as Full AutoAssess, the agents move an assessment from trigger to executive summary with zero routine touchpoints. A person reviews the findings, makes the risk decision, and closes every assessment. Teams can also run agents individually, set pause points, and step in manually at any moment, with agent activity recorded in an activity log.

A manual vendor assessment takes 12 to 15 hours, and roughly 90% of legacy third-party risk management effort goes to workflow administration. Automation Orchestrator hands the administration to the agents and returns the time to risk decisions.

"Most assessment work is chasing documents, reading evidence, and rebuilding the same summaries over and over," said Juan Rodriguez, CEO of Whistic. "Automation Orchestrator gives that work to agents built on Whistic AI that has been in production for more than two years, with 96% accuracy, confidence scores, and source citations. Nothing about review, approval, or the final risk judgment changes. Your team automates the assessment and owns the decision."

Orchestrator is built as a general agent hub for risk operations, and vendor assessments are the first workflow it automates. The roadmap extends the same architecture to vendor intake, issue management, agent metrics, and agentic reassessments that surface what changed with a vendor since the last review.

Automation Orchestrator is generally available today to every Whistic Assess customer with Whistic AI enabled, with no separate purchase or add-on. Whistic is demonstrating Orchestrator live this week at the ISACA + IIA GRC Conference in San Diego, August 17 to 19. For a full walkthrough of how the agents run an assessment end to end, read the launch article.

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About Whistic

Whistic is the Agentic Risk Operations Platform built for the teams making the calls. Whistic assesses vendors, monitors public, dark web, and SEC sources around the clock, tests internal controls with automatic evidence capture, and shares security posture through a Trust Center network of thousands of vendor profiles. Every alert, response, and test is logged with timestamps. Security and risk teams scale their programs, take action in one workflow, and stay audit-ready by default. Software does the work so humans can make the calls. Learn more at whistic.com.

Media Contact

Wade Tibke, VP of Marketing, Whistic | 2064999019 | [email protected]

SOURCE Whistic