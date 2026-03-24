Whistic Launches Native Vendor Breach Monitoring Inside Its TPRM Platform

Most security teams find out about vendor breaches too late. Whistic is changing that.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistic, the AI-first third-party risk management (TPRM) platform, today announced the general availability of Vendor Monitoring, a breach detection and response capability built natively into the Whistic platform. The feature continuously monitors for breach-related activity, including dark web signals, and connects every alert directly to workflow action without requiring teams to switch tools.

Introducing Whistic Vendor Monitoring

The announcement comes as enterprise security teams face mounting pressure to move beyond point-in-time vendor assessments. According to interviews conducted across Whistic customers, risk teams rated their confidence in knowing about a critical vendor breach within 24 hours at an average of 5 out of 10, a figure that underscores the operational blind spot that annual assessment cycles leave behind.

Unlike standalone monitoring tools that surface alerts in a separate dashboard disconnected from vendor risk workflows, Whistic Vendor Monitoring embeds breach alerts directly inside vendor profiles, the same location where assessment history, compliance documents, and risk data already live. From a single alert, security teams can update response status, create a tracked issue, or launch a targeted ad hoc assessment of the affected vendor, all without leaving the platform. Updates are processed on a continuous basis, with scans refreshing every 30 minutes.

"Assessments alone are insufficient, and monitoring without action is not acceptable," said Juan Rodriguez, CEO of Whistic. "The gap between knowing about a risk and actually doing something about it is where vendor risk programs break down. Vendor Monitoring is built to close that gap, not by adding another alert dashboard, but by turning breach signals into immediate, trackable workflows inside the platform teams already use every day."

The feature launches on the second day of RSA Conference 2026, where Whistic will demonstrate the capability alongside its recently released Trust Center Capture capability, which automates the collection of vendor security documentation via AI agents. Together, the two launches advance Whistic's broader platform vision: an end-to-end agentic TPRM system that automates assessment, monitors continuously, and drives response, all within a single workflow.

"Continuous monitoring is a must-have for our program," said a Sr. InfoSec and GRC Analyst at a LegalTech company. "I want it integrated into Whistic rather than using multiple software solutions. That's what my leadership expects."

Vendor Monitoring is available immediately to Whistic customers as a paid add-on. Organizations without an existing Whistic subscription may also purchase the feature as a standalone product.

About Whistic

Whistic is an AI-first third-party risk management platform trusted by security and risk teams at organizations worldwide. The platform combines AI-powered vendor assessments, a Trust Center for proactive security sharing, a Trust Center Exchange network of thousands of vendor profiles, and native breach monitoring, enabling security teams to assess, monitor, and respond to vendor risk in a single system. Learn more at whistic.com.

Media Contact

Wade Tibke VP of Marketing, Whistic | (800) 655-6905 | [email protected]

SOURCE Whistic