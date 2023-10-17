Whistic's Game-changing, AI-powered Smart Response Revolutionizes TPRM and Security Questionnaire Response

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistic, the industry-leading third-party risk management platform, is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered Smart Response capability within their dual-sided TPRM platform. With an eye toward entirely eliminating the manual steps of security assessment questionnaires, Smart Response leverages existing documentation within Whistic's Knowledge Base to automatically answer both standard and customized questionnaires, fully and accurately—complete with sources and rationale in natural language. It's the latest revolutionary step in Whistic's ongoing commitment to leading-edge artificial intelligence that is already powering Knowledge Base with AI-driven Smart Search.

For many organizations, responding to security questionnaires as part of the vendor assessment process remains a highly manual, time-consuming process—especially in the case of customized questionnaires—leading to a drain on InfoSec resources and lengthy delays in sales and procurement processes. Smart Response's AI engine analyzes question intent to quickly and accurately provide a context-specific answer and associated documentation, thus fully automating responses for even the most complex custom questionnaires.

"Smart Response, in combination with the other powerful AI tools within Whistic's comprehensive TPRM platform, is delivering the vision of taking questionnaire-response times from weeks and months to seconds that has been our mission since the first patent was issued on our questionnaire response technology," says Whistic CEO Nick Sorensen of the company's long-time commitment to artificial intelligence. "Speed, accuracy, confidence, and trust between software buyers and sellers are in our DNA, and Smart Response is a game-changing leap for our customers." 

Smart Response is a force multiplier for resource-strapped InfoSec teams while also driving bottom-line impact. With data-rich responses, it reduces the reliance on InfoSec to answer questionnaires, eliminates bottlenecks in the sales process to close deals faster, and helps a vendor's customers quickly obtain the information they need to make buying decisions with greater confidence.

"It not only relieves the burden on security teams; it allows both vendors and their customers to dive deeper into security data to better understand, evaluate, and manage risk," says Whistic CISO Jake Bernardes. "Rather than just checking a box—which used to be all there was time for—security teams can really engage in higher-order security conversations to actually improve security posture and make their companies safer. That deepens the sense of trust at the foundation of every great partnership." 

To learn more about the new AI-powered Smart Response and explore how the Whisitic platform can transform your TPRM and Customer Trust programs, schedule your customized demo today.

About Whistic:
Whistic is an AI-powered platform that streamlines both sides of the third-party risk assessment process through a unified experience and an extensive network of buyers and sellers. Whistic equips InfoSec teams to easily assess vendors and confidently share security posture from an all-in-one platform without being reliant on requesting and responding to questionnaires. To learn more, visit www.whistic.com and follow us LinkedIn.

