Whistle And OTRO, The Studio Which Counts David Beckham, Lionel Messi And Zinedine Zidane Among Its Talent Roster, Announce Multi-Year Commercial Partnership

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistle , an entertainment and sports media company known for creating inspiring and engaging programming for young audiences, and OTRO , the digital content studio which creates, produces and distributes original content and experiences, announced today a multi-year strategic partnership. The comprehensive partnership will see Whistle and OTRO collaborate on the development and monetization of content and IP formats globally.

Whistle is known for its innovative proprietary research and analytics capabilities, social platform prowess, brand partnerships expertise and premium IP packaging. The company produced the Emmy® award nominated series "F2 Finding Football" for YouTube Premium, will be releasing a Stephen Curry executive produced series entitled "Benedict Men" for Jeffrey Katzenberg's platform Quibi, and has partnered with the global entertainment company Topgolf to produce, market and distribute original content. The strategic partnership with OTRO will bring together the two teams, including award-winning producers, to develop engaging new content formats.

"With Whistle's deep understanding of how to think about IP and unlock revenue potential in today's eco-system and OTRO's star talent and production capabilities, there's a mutual synergy here for a dynamic partnership given our shared objectives to create around the passion points of our audiences," says Michael Cohen, President of Whistle.

OTRO's talent roster boasts David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, Neymar Jr. and Eric Cantona, among other football talent from the women's and men's top leagues. After evolving from a subscription business model, its partnership with Whistle will see the two companies combine forces to launch OTRO's new YouTube channel and other cross-platform social channels as well as co-developing and distributing new premium content formats.

About the partnership, Adam Poulter, CEO of OTRO said, "Having seen a strong audience grow on OTRO's social channels for our exclusive content, we're thrilled to be strategically partnering with Whistle and know it will lead to exciting developments for both businesses. Whistle's social-first mindset is perfectly suited to OTRO and alongside Claire McArdle, our chief creative officer who is leading the content delivery with Whistle, I'm already impressed by the premium content slate the combined forces are lining up."

In addition to co-creating content, Whistle will launch and manage OTRO's online merchandise store. Whistle recently began selling direct to consumer products and has seen strong early success.

Access Media Advisory LTD advised OTRO on the partnership.

ABOUT WHISTLE

Whistle is an entertainment and sports media company that creates, curates and distributes highly engaging, brand safe original content. Backed by data driven insights, Whistle connects with young audiences across social platforms, digital streaming and linear cable networks through relatable programming that aligns with audience passion points. Join Whistle and its new LA based studio, New Form, to discover everything from scripted and unscripted shows to the latest social video trends. For more information, visit whistlesports.com .

ABOUT OTRO

OTRO builds exclusive relationships with the world's most inspiring and entertaining players, and creates, produces and distributes original content and experiences that deepen the connection between players and those who share a passion for the sport. Players on the OTRO roster include Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Eric Cantona, alongside a range of stars from both the men's and women's top leagues. For more information, follow OTRO on Instagram: @otro , Facebook: OtroGlobal and Twitter: @OTRO .

