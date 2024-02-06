Whistle Express Acquires Seven Louisville-Area Car Washes, Continuing Rapid Expansion Effort

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistle Express, one of the leading brands in the rapidly consolidating car care industry, today announced it has acquired seven independently owned and operated car washes in the Louisville, Kentucky, area that will become part of the fast-growing Whistle Express family.

Known for offering customers a consistent, elevated car wash experience and tremendous value through its Unlimited Car Wash membership program, Whistle Express acquired three Thomas Car Wash locations, three Clean Waves locations and one The Car Wash Company location, bringing the total number of Whistle Express locations nationwide to 120. The company also plans to partner with Clean Waves to develop an eighth Whistle Express location Louisville.

"Louisville is a very dynamic market, and these acquisitions presented the perfect opportunity for us to leverage our industry-leading technology and operations to continue building our loyal fan base," said Whistle Express CEO Jose Costa. "There's just something about driving around in a clean car that makes everyone feel on top of the world. We believe everyone deserves those small wins, and our team is excited to deliver that feeling of victory to Louisville-area drivers."

The car wash industry is undergoing rapid consolidation as investors see opportunities to take what has historically been a fragmented business comprised of thousands of independent operators and offer customers a more consistent, elevated experience. Under new leadership and with the backing of new investors, Whistle Express has grown to become the 10th-largest car wash operator in America, with plans to more than double its size in the next couple years.

Costa said the company will invest in converting the seven washes to Whistle Express locations in the coming months, including upgraded wash technology and new signage. The seven new Whistle Express locations are:

Thomas Car Wash locations at 2190 S. Hurstbourne Parkway, 6511 Preston Highway and 5321 Preston Highway, all in Louisville ;

locations at 2190 S. Hurstbourne Parkway, 6511 Preston Highway and 5321 Preston Highway, all in ; Clean Waves locations at 200 Pacer Drive NW in Corydon, Indiana ; 850 Lafollete Station Drive in Floyds Knob, Indiana ; and 5507 IN-62 in Jeffersonville, Indiana ; and

; 850 Lafollete Station Drive in Floyds Knob, ; and 5507 IN-62 in ; and The Car Wash Company at 1670 Alliant Ave. in Louisville .

Each Whistle Express wash is designed to clean, shine and protect vehicles by offering a quick service experience that's a cut above the rest. Leveraging the latest and most effective tunnel equipment, Whistle Express gets a car squeaky clean in under three minutes and provides customers with free high-powered vacuums, air nozzles, spray cleaners and clean microfiber towels to ensure each auto sparkles inside and out.

Customers can also add affordable and effective treatments – like Rain-X rain repellent for windshields or Armor All protectants and sealants – to extend the life of their car wash and protect against bugs, pollen and other elements. Whistle Express is also good for our planet – its innovative technology reclaims up to 85 percent of water used during a wash, using an average of 91 percent less water than a standard at-home wash.

