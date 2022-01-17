Whistle Messaging Named Best Guest Messaging Software in the 2022 HotelTechAwards

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We're excited to share that Whistle Messaging, Inc. has been named #1 Guest Messaging Software for 2022 by Hotel Tech Report for the fifth consecutive year.

Whistle Messaging Inc. has ranked #1 overall for the fifth consecutive year on Hotel Tech Report's Global Best Guest Messaging Software list in the 2022 HotelTechAwards. Whistle is packed with features to elevate your guest experience, save time & increase revenue with digital check-in & registration, upsells, Guest Book, and more. It's the #1 rated hotel platform and trusted by over 10,000 hoteliers.

Each month, more than 169,000 hotel industry professionals use HotelTechReport.com to make informed technology purchasing decisions. The HotelTechAwards determine the best hotel software products across every Guest Messaging Software based on customer feedback and key proprietary data signals such as integration compatibility, organizational health, market share, partner network strength, and customer support quality.

"The ranking process is simple, transparent, and unbiased--judging is based on time-tested ranking factors developed specifically for the industry. Only verified hoteliers with hands-on experience using each product are allowed to participate in the voting process. This means that Whistle Messaging Inc's users decided the #1 Guest Messaging Software," said Hotel Tech Report CEO, Jordan Hollander.

Co-founder and CEO of Whistle Messaging, Christopher Hovanessian, says, "This continued recognition from HotelTechReport and the HotelTechAwards validates the work we're doing at Whistle, which is to give hoteliers a unique, easy-to-use platform that simplifies and streamlines the way they communicate with guests. Our clients often report to us that Whistle is the reason they've increased revenue, have happier guests, and can operate at an unprecedented pace."

"The authentic voice of the customer decides the winners of the annual HotelTechAwards - ranking hotel software solutions based on users' experience in buying, implementing, and using those solutions," said Jordan Hollander, CEO of Hotel Tech Report. "We're thrilled to highlight the value that the world's leading software solutions deliver to their customers. By building a platform around the voice of the people actually using these hotel tech solutions, we're able to deliver actionable, peer-to-peer insights that potential buyers can trust. Winning a HotelTechAward is the highest achievement in the industry because it's based on data."

The HotelTechAwards are often referred to as "the Grammys of Hotel Tech" and winners have been selected from more than 200 of the top technology products around the world. The HotelTechAwards are the industry's only data-driven awards platform with winners determined not by a handful of judges or popularity votes but by product reviews from a global community of verified hotel technology users across more than 120 countries.

Whistle continues to expand its platform and services, launching a Digital Guest Book and Digital Registration in 2021, and coming soon is Whistle's Upsell Playbook, a new educational tool designed to empower hotels to make guest messaging a top revenue stream for hotels.

