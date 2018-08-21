Whistle Sports Ranks in Top 10 Media Companies in Inc. Magazine's 2018 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistle Sports, the entertainment media brand that creates, curates and distributes content for young audiences, was named the #10 fastest-growing media company on the 37th annual Inc. 5000 list and #439 across all industries. The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2017.

The announcement comes shortly after Whistle Sports' Series D equity funding round where the company raised more than $28 million to support original content development and acceleration of international operations in Asia, Europe and Latin America.

"We are honored to receive this recognition," said John West, founder and CEO of Whistle Sports. "The amazing team at Whistle Sports has worked hard to grow at this pace, and we don't see it stopping anytime soon."

Whistle Sports is the leader in the sports lifestyle segment targeting post-millennials globally, due in part to the company's ever-diversifying business model, which includes original and branded content, advertising sales, and direct-to-consumer offerings. Over the past ten years, Whistle Sports has built a massive audience of over 478 million subscribers, followers and fans. With a library of over 800,000 videos, Whistle Sports surpasses all other US sports media accounts in total audience and video views according to Shareablee's 2018 rankings.

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. Find Whistle Sports in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands now, which features the top 500 companies on the list.

Whistle Sports creates, curates and distributes entertainment content that focuses on creativity, humor, competition and skill. As a company born into a collaborative, social and digital world, Whistle Sports approaches programming though an engagement first lens to entertain and inspire today's generation. From scripted shows to user generated content, Whistle Sports collaborates with brands, creators, athletes and tastemakers to produce engaging video content. Join the community and discover Whistle Sports' latest series on YouTube and Facebook Watch. For more information, visit www.whistlesports.com.

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

