Whistle Transforms Employee Payments and Budgets with Launch of New Product

Whistle Payments gives people managers a new set up tools to manage employee payments and budgets - in real time

Whistle payment accounts can be set up in minutes allowing people managers to immediately start having impact with their teams. Whistle payments makes it easy to:

Instantly send payments to employees through virtual and physical cards that integrate seamlessly with mobile wallets.

Set up recurring employee budgets to support individual needs for wellness, learning and other employee programs.

Create temporary budgets for travel or ad-hoc expenses that can only be used for appropriate spending categories.

Analyze spending data to gain new insights to drive better business outcomes.

Integrate incentive payments with other employee programs like learning, social advocacy or culture building.

Reduce administrative and accounting headaches through an intuitive and easy-to-manage platform.

Send payments through existing company communication tools like Microsoft Teams and Slack

"Companies are struggling with employee loyalty and Whistle Payments is one of the tools we have built that can immediately impact business outcomes such as retention," said Andrew Hrdlicka Whistle Payments Lead and company co-founder. "It's pretty clear from our research that current tools and traditional engagement strategies are not working – in part because most companies are all using the same outdated tools. Whistle is a modern tool for modern times."

Over the past few months several Whistle clients started pilots with Whistle Payments, including Room Ready, a leading AV technology and services company who gave 100 people in the organization $100 each to donate to their favorite not-for-profit so each employee could impact the cause they care most about. "Instead of a big check for one organization, our company contributed to 53 different organizations across the region. And because we have real time access to the spending data, we are aligning more of our community giving efforts to support what our employees care most about." Said Aaron McArdle, CEO of Room Ready "In a matter of days Whistle has transformed how we think about supporting our employees and community. It's a win for our employees, company and community."

Whistle Payments is already attracting media attention and was recently named by CIO Review as one of the 10 most promising payment solution providers of 2022.

For more information about Whistle and how companies are using Employee Payments, go to www.wewhistle.com or contact [email protected] . Sign up for free at app.wewhistle.com/setup .

About Whistle

Whistle helps companies create Employee Loyalty. From better onboarding to employee payments, remote team engagement to learning experiences - the Whistle platform integrates the key elements that create Employee Loyalty and better business outcomes.

