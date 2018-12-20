Whistleblower Advocates, Fraud Expert Advisors, Discuss How to Report Tax Fraud

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax fraud, otherwise known as tax evasion, is defined as the purposeful illegal attempt of a taxpayer to evade assessment or payment of a tax or taxes imposed by the Federal law. Conviction of tax fraud can result in heavy fines or even imprisonment. When your company may be evading their taxes, it can be both a moral and personal challenge to report them. This is where you take the hand of whistleblower advocates, Fraud Expert Advisors (FEA), and have them guide you through the process of reporting tax fraud. Read through their guidance below.

Once you have your suspicions, confirm them by gathering evidence. If you have firsthand experience of the tax fraud, then you qualify as an original source for your case. Be careful gathering additional evidence like recorded phone calls (when in legal jurisdiction) and incriminating documents, as you do not want to be exposed as a whistleblower early on in the process. Make sure to avoid being reactionary, and do clear up any misunderstandings if they arise – do so by clarifying a task from your higher-ups or asking some questions to other employees.

Reach out to a non-attorney whistleblower advisor with your findings. Discussing your evidence with an experienced whistleblower will sort out if you have a convincing case or not, along with cultivating a secure support system as you venture into unknown whistleblowing territory for yourself. FEA will work with you to identify past cases with similar parameters, which will help you verbalize and support your case later on.

Research and contact potential a potential attorney for the case. Your FEA advisor will likely assist you in your search for an attorney. You should be looking for somebody with experience in whistleblowing cases, involving various types of fraud such as insurance fraud, credit fraud, or pharma fraud, if not ones similar to yours. Taking the time to search for attorneys who have previously convicted companies of fraud before is your best bet for a successful case.

Do not talk to anyone else about your intent to blow the whistle, besides your attorney and FEA advisor. It is a rule of thumb to keep your reporting process a secret or you may risk breaking the legal "seal" that will prevent you from claiming a relator's reward for your efforts. To best minimize this risk, do not discuss your case with anyone at work or home – only your fellow whistleblower advocates at FEA and your representative attorney. Having strong evidence and a sound case is the best foundation to have your tax fraud claim picked up by a good attorney and investigated by the government.

If you're working at a company that you suspect to be committing tax fraud, it can be hard to step up and do the right thing with your job potentially at stake. However, whistleblower advocates at FEA are always ready to take your call and provide sound counsel on becoming a whistleblower.

About Fraud Expert Advisors (FEA): Fraud Expert Advisors are not attorneys; they are a community of whistleblowers ready to advise others on what it's like to become a whistleblower and guide those seeking to blow the whistle on fraud through the often daunting legal process. FEA provides a safe space for whistleblowers to share information and experiences, while addressing any concerns and uncertainties regarding fraud claims. FEA has recovered billions of dollars in the past five years in consulting whistleblowers facing against big and small businesses alike, speaking to their ability to instill the confidence needed to step forward as a whistleblower. Put your trust into an FEA advisor today if you think your employer is engaging in fraud or other illegal activities

SOURCE Fraud Expert Advisors