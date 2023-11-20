Whistleblower Angie Wong Files Defamation Lawsuit Against L-Strategies' Stan Fitzgerald, Jared Craig, and Patrick Collis to Take Back Control of Legacy PAC

News provided by

Angie Wong

20 Nov, 2023, 16:45 ET

Wong claims Fitzgerald, other defendants sought to attack her race and career after she exposed alleged wrongdoing in their fake political organizations 

MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angie Wong—a political journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown—recently filed a defamation lawsuit in the West Palm Beach, Florida-based 15th Judicial Circuit Court, accusing Stan Fitzgerald, Jared Craig, Patrick Collis and their associates of defamation per se and conspiracy to defame for damages in excess of $50,000. The lawsuit alleges that, after Wong raised concerns about the defendants' questionable operations and accounting of L-Strategies LLC, in addition to the collection of political donations routed to personal business bank accounts and not those of intended nonprofit organizations, Fitzgerald, Craig, Collis, and others repeatedly made false claims about Wong that intentionally, adversely reflected on her business ethics and practices.

The lawsuit can be accessed here.

As the lawsuit outlines, Fitzgerald and other defendants conspired to publish and spread defamatory statements transparently disguised as "official" press releases and "independent" investigative reports concerning Wong, wrongly accusing her of fraud, embezzlement, and federal election law violations. Wong also criticizes the defendants for disseminating false accusations calling her a member of the Chinese Communist Party, a meritless and xenophobic smear, combining with the other defamatory statements to harm Wong's reputation in ways that amounted to substantial monetary damages.

"There is no place for xenophobes like Stan Fitzgerald, Jared Craig, Patrick Collis, and their associates in today's Republican Party, which desperately needs fresh faces and new voters to grow the party," said Wong. "The allegations made against me are 100 percent false and only meant to deflect from the criminal inquiries into the defendant's highly questionable business practices. Those who resort to defamation to conceal wrongdoing, or undermine honest people who call them out on it, should be removed from leadership immediately and held accountable in the court of law and the court of public opinion. This lawsuit has been filed in pursuit of accountability to set the record straight, not only to protect myself, but to also protect anyone else who is unfortunate enough to cross paths with these scammers."

SOURCE Angie Wong

