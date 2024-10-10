Whistleblower Law Collaborative Attends 24th Annual TAF Coalition Conference

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistleblower Law Collaborative had a strong presence at The Anti-Fraud (TAF) Coalition 24th Annual Conference in Washington, D.C., September 25-27, 2024. The firm was a proud sponsor, and Suzanne E. Durrell, Robert M. Thomas, Jr., Erica Blachman Hitchings, Bruce C. Judge, Kelly J. Shivery and Melissa Tremblay participated in the event.

The TAF Coalition annual conference is attended by whistleblower law firms, whistleblowers, and government attorneys and investigators. It is designed to empower and bolster the public-private partnership envisioned by whistleblower laws.

A key topic of discussion was the interaction among the False Claims Act and whistleblower programs overseen by other agencies, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, the Department of Justice Criminal Division, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and the Internal Revenue Service. The FCA is the oldest whistleblower program and remains a stalwart government tool for fighting fraud. Indeed, since 1986, False Claims Act whistleblower cases account for nearly $53 billion of the $75 billion recovered under the FCA. But each whistleblower program has its unique place and role. It is increasingly important for whistleblower law firms to understand the scope of each whistleblower law, how the programs interact, and how best to deploy them in a given whistleblower client's case.

Law enforcement priorities and how whistleblowers can help were also highlighted. Among these were Managed Care Fraud in Medicare and Medicaid and the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Cyber Fraud Initiative. The majority of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries are now enrolled in Managed Care Organizations or plans run by large insurance companies such as United Healthcare and Humana. Government spending on Managed Care totals hundreds of billions of dollars. DOJ's Civil Cyber Fraud Initiative tackles the critical cyber security obligations owed to the government by its contractors. Many of these contracts involve federal programs in the national security, intelligence, defense, and health care industries.

Whistleblowers shared their perspectives and experiences from before, during, and after their successful cases. They highlighted the long road these cases travel, and the many challenges, stresses, and rewards along the way. They also discussed how DEIJ issues can shape the whistleblower experience and add additional challenges to their journey. One whistleblower, Dr. Rayme Edler, was honored with TAF's Whistleblower of the Year Award. The courage Dr. Edler and other whistleblowers show in the face of wrongdoing and retaliation is amazing and inspiring.

It was another educational and energizing TAF Coalition Conference. Whistleblower Law Collaborative is honored to do this work and grateful to TAF for its indispensable leadership in this area. TAF Coalition supports and protects whistleblower laws including the False Claims Act in the courts and elsewhere. Its incredible efforts can be found here.

Whistleblower Law Collaborative LLC, based in Boston, devotes its practice entirely to representing clients nationwide in bringing actions under the federal and state whistleblower laws and programs, False Claims Acts, and other whistleblower programs. Notably, their clients' cases resulted in the largest government settled False Claims Act cases in 2017 (Mylan), 2018 (AmerisourceBergen), and 2022 (Mallinckrodt). If you are considering becoming a whistleblower or are aware of other types of fraud, contact us for a free, confidential consultation.

Media inquiries can be directed to Whistleblower Law Collaborative LLC at (617) 366-2800.

SOURCE Whistleblower Law Collaborative LLC