Whistleblower Law Collaborative Attorneys to Speak at False Claims Act Programs

Today, May 8, 2018, Ms. Durrell will speak at the 3rd Annual Mintz Levin Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Industry Summit https://bit.ly/2Ie1ZyK. She will join attorneys from Mintz Levin, the U.S. Attorney's Office, and Humana, Inc. on a panel discussing Government Enforcement Targeting Financial Relationships. The panel will focus on using the False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback laws to target financial relationships among drug manufacturers, pharmacies, Medicare Part D drug plans, pharmacy benefits managers, and providers.

This Friday, May 11, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. (EDT), Mr. Thomas will be interviewed by the "everyday heroes" Podcast about the experiences of whistleblowers.

These events cap off several months of exciting speaking and educational engagements for the Whistleblower Law Collaborative, including:

Mr. Thomas speaking at the Boston Bar Association's White Collar Crime Conference in January 2018 . As part of a panel on the False Claims Act , he was joined by attorneys from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office, and the defense bar.

. As part of a panel on the , he was joined by attorneys from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Attorney General's Office, and the defense bar. Mr. Thomas teaching Health Care Fraud and Abuse for the seventh year at Boston University School of Law, covering the substantive areas of health care fraud prosecuted by government and plaintiff's attorneys.

for the seventh year at School of Law, covering the substantive areas of health care fraud prosecuted by government and plaintiff's attorneys. Ms. Durrell serving on the Planning Committee for the 2017 and 2018 Taxpayers Against Fraud Educational Fund Annual Conferences in Washington, D.C. , and moderating a panel at the 2017 conference on " Practical Issues in Damages Calculations."

, and moderating a panel at the 2017 conference on " Ms. Durrell participating in a panel at the annual National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units Team Leader Symposium addressing perspectives of the Department of Justice, defense counsel, and whistleblower attorneys on current issues in False Claims Act enforcement.

The Whistleblower Law Collaborative is recognized nationwide for its successful representation of whistleblowers in a wide variety of contexts, handling cases involving the federal and state false claims acts, as well as the SEC and IRS whistleblower programs. Successes for its clients include cases against Mylan ($465 million), Amgen ($762 million), International Nephrology Network ($15 million), Elan/Eisai ($214.5 million), Forest Labs ($330 million), Pfizer ($2.3 billion), Serono ($704 million), Amedisys ($150 million), WellCare Health Plans ($137.5 million), and cases against AMI Monitoring, Spectocor, Medi-Lynx and MedNet ($13.4 million).

