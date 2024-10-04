Whistleblower Law Collaborative Attorneys to Speak at Upcoming Symposiums, Including 25th Annual Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Ethics and Compliance Congress

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that three Whistleblower Law Collaborative members will contribute to panels for esteemed symposiums this month.

Linda Severin will be a panelist at the prestigious 25th Annual Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Ethics and Compliance Congress. Ms. Severin will lend her expertise to a critical discussion titled Perspectives from DOJ, HHS-OIG, and the Relators Bar on How Compliance Departments Can Effectively Prevent and Help Respond to Qui Tam Whistleblower Suits.

Drawing from her extensive experience as a prosecutor with the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, a white-collar criminal defense lawyer focusing on internal investigations, and now a seasoned attorney for whistleblowers (also known as relators), Ms. Severin brings an unparalleled depth of knowledge to the panel. Her diverse background allows her to offer nuanced insights into the dynamics between government agencies and whistleblowers, and a unique perspective on steps companies can take to be less likely targets of whistleblower suits.

Celebrating its quarter-century milestone, the Annual Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Ethics and Compliance Congress stands as the industry's premier event. From October 28-30, 2024, in Washington, D.C., the conference will bring together hundreds of compliance professionals, legal experts, and industry leaders.

Bruce Judge is speaking at a Federal Bar Association webinar, The DOJ's Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative: Three Years Later taking place on October 23, 2024 from 12-1 p.m. The Department of Justice introduced its Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative in October 2021. The panel will discuss lessons learned and the future success of this program.

Mr. Judge served as a federal prosecutor for over twenty years before joining Whistleblower Law Collaborative. During his time at the U.S. Department of Justice, he supervised complex criminal investigations involving public corruption, obstruction of justice, money laundering, bank fraud, and racketeering. He brings a wide range of knowledge to the panel discussion of this emerging law enforcement priority.

Erica Blachman Hitchings is speaking at a Federal Bar Association webinar addressing the subject of Scienter in the Aftermath of SuperValu on October 30, 2024 from 12-1:30 p.m. Panelists will consider the effect of the Supreme Court's 2023 SuperValu decision on how False Claims Act cases are now pursued and presented.

Ms. Hitchings came to Whistleblower Law Collaborative after nearly nine years in the U.S. Department of Justice where she successfully investigated, litigated, and settled a wide range of False Claims Act cases. She is also currently on the President's Council of The Anti-Fraud Coalition where she has been serving since 2020, working on False Claims Act advocacy. Her input will be integral to the panel discussion.

