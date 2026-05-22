Whistleblower Law Collaborative Client Part of Multimillion Dollar Genetic Testing Fraud Award Against Convicted Defendant Jamie McNamara and Multiple McNamara Owned Laboratories

BOSTON, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistleblower Law Collaborative LLC (WLC) is pleased to announce that the United States has settled a False Claims Act case alleging genetic testing fraud brought by one of its clients against Clarity Diagnostic Laboratories, Mercury Laboratory Services, Signify Laboratory, Opteo Laboratory, and Jamie McNamara, the owner and operator of each of those businesses.

As part of that settlement, the United States entered a civil consent judgment against McNamara and his laboratories in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. The civil consent judgment follows resolution of the criminal case against McNamara in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. The criminal case resulted in defendant McNamara being sentenced to a term of 120 months in prison, restitution, and criminal forfeiture.

In addition to Jamie McNamara, multiple individuals named in the subject False Claims Act complaint were subsequently convicted for criminal offenses. Those convictions include defendant Marc Sporn whose telemedicine companies caused more $20 million in losses to Medicare, defendant Adam W. Owens, whose marketing companies caused more than $10 million in losses to Medicare, and Dr. Sean P. O'Rourke who pled guilty to accepting illegal kickbacks for ordering unnecessary genetic tests.

Government's Allegations of Genetic Testing Fraud

Genetic tests are medical laboratory tests designed to identify specific inherited mutations in a patient's genes. Genetic mutations or variations may affect a patient's risk of developing certain diseases or the patient's response to medications. Medicare does not cover clinical laboratory tests that are not medically necessary or that are tainted by kickbacks.

Two years after McNamara and his labs were identified in in the original FCA qui tam complaint filed by WLC's client, the United States charged McNamara with paying kickbacks to health care providers to request genetic tests that were not medically necessary. The government alleged that between November 2018 and July 2020, McNamara and his laboratories submitted over $174 million in false and fraudulent claims to Medicare for genetic testing.

Government Emphasizes Importance of Rooting Out Genetic Testing Fraud that Preys on Vulnerable Americans

In the press release announcing Jamie McNamara's conviction, government officials emphasized the importance of identifying and ending genetic testing fraud scams.

"Medicare fraud schemes profoundly erode taxpayer confidence and faith in our medical institutions. Schemes such as these must be rooted out, investigated and prosecuted, not only for the monetary loss triggered by the fraud, but also to preserve the public's trust."

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael M. Simpson

"McNamara lined his pockets by preying on vulnerable Americans concerned about their health. The genetic tests Medicare patients were lured into receiving did not provide them with any answers...and cost taxpayers millions of dollars."

FBI Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Tapp

WLC Applauds Client Contributions and Government Efforts

Whistleblower Law Collaborative commends the outstanding efforts of their client in identifying a vast national genetic testing fraud scheme and assisting the government in disrupting and dismantling that criminal organization.

Bruce C. Judge, of Whistleblower Law Collaborative who acted as the lead attorney in the False Claims Act case, stated:

"In addition to Jamie McNamara, our client's complaint identified significant criminal activities being committed by individuals and businesses operating in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, California and elsewhere. After alerting the government to the existence of a national genetic testing fraud organization, our client met with federal law enforcement officials from at least ten different jurisdictions. It was a privilege to represent a client who was willing to come forward to assist the government in putting an end to a national fraud scheme which preyed on elderly victims and cost taxpayers millions of dollars."

Bruce C. Judge, Partner, Whistleblower Law Collaborative

Mr. Judge continued, "we join our client in commending an outstanding team of government attorneys and investigators who put an end to that scheme and held those who profited accountable for their actions."

Mr. Judge added, "in recognition of our client's contributions, the Department of Justice agreed to share a portion of the recoveries in the criminal case in the form of a Relator's award."

This is the fifth settlement of a genetic testing fraud FCA case brought by a client of WLC. The firm began sounding the alarm about genetic testing scams in 2018.

In April 2026, WLC partners Bruce C. Judge and Robert M. Thomas, Jr. were the keynote speakers at the 2026 PLUGS Summit in Seattle, Washington, a gathering of laboratory leaders, clinicians, academics, and informatics experts from around the country. Mr. Thomas and Mr. Judge were invited to address the PLUGS audience on how to identify and to combat genetic testing fraud schemes.

Whistleblower Law Collaborative devotes its practice entirely to representing whistleblowers. For more information, contact the firm at 617.366.2800 or email Bruce C. Judge at [email protected] or Linda Severin at [email protected].

SOURCE Whistleblower Law Collaborative LLC