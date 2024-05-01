Whistleblower Law Collaborative Spring Update

BOSTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistleblower Law Collaborative LLC is now representing whistleblowers in emerging new practice areas including cryptocurrency fraud, anti-money laundering and sanctions evasion, and cybersecurity fraud. The award-winning Boston based firm representing whistleblowers nationwide celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2023, continues its thriving practice under the False Claims Act and other whistleblower programs such as that of the SEC which has helped the federal and state governments recover over $6.8 billion.

Several members of the firm recently attended The Anti-Fraud Coalition's Financial Frauds Conference in Austin, Texas. There they joined nearly 100 members of the whistleblower community from across the country. Also in attendance were officials from the SEC, FinCEN, CFTC, and DOJ. Each agency shared its current enforcement priorities to combat financial fraud, with a particular focus on cryptocurrency fraud, sanctions evasion, and money laundering violations. Several of the government officials used the conference as a forum to roll out brand new initiatives, such as the CFTC's effort to combat fraud in voluntary carbon offset markets and DOJ's recently announced whistleblower rewards program.

This week David Lieberman will be speaking at the American Bar Association's 34th National Institute on Health Care Fraud. His panel will explore False Claims Act Developments, current litigation, and settlements. The conference will focus on current legal and ethical issues which arise in connection with the enforcement of health care fraud matters.

Bob Thomas is looking forward to attending the Boston Bar Association's White Collar Crime Conference on May 2. This unique event brings together defense counsel, government prosecutors, qui tam counsel, and judges to discuss recent cases and practice developments.

Erica Blachman Hitchings is speaking at the Central New York False Claims Act Symposium in Syracuse, New York on May 9. She is launching the event with a panel entitled False Claims Act 101: A Primer on the False Claims Act and Its Qui Tam Provisions. She recently co-authored a Law360 article concerning the Anti-Kickback Statute titled McKesson May Change How AKS-Based FCA Claims Are Pled. This spring marked Erica's fifth year teaching the popular Health Care Fraud & Abuse seminar at Boston University School of Law.

WLC has become one of the most recognized and successful whistleblower firms in the country. It has represented clients in some of the most significant FCA whistleblower cases. Notably, their clients' cases resulted in the largest government FCA settlements in 2017 (Mylan), 2018 (AmerisourceBergen), and 2022 (Mallinckrodt).

Whistleblower Law Collaborative LLC, based in Boston, devotes its practice entirely to representing clients nationwide in bringing actions under the federal and state whistleblower laws and programs, False Claims Acts, and other whistleblower programs including those addressing financial fraud. If you are considering becoming a whistleblower or are aware of other types of fraud, contact us for a free, confidential consultation.

