Whistler Blackcomb most expensive ski resort in Canada, TravelMag survey shows

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistler Blackcomb, located in the Coast Mountains of southern British Columbia, is the priciest ski resort in Canada, according to a new survey by TravelMag.com.

The survey compared the combined price of lodging and skiing at 30 resorts in the United States and Canada. Specifically, for each resort the average amount two guests (sharing a room) would have to spend for four nights in a hotel or condo, combined with a pair of three-day ski lift tickets, during the period January to March 2023, was calculated.

With an average cost of $1,640 (C$2,227), Whistler Blackcomb leads the ranking of Canada-based ski resorts. However, 19 of the 20 US-based resorts analyzed by the survey were shown to be more expensive. The priciest ski resorts in North America are Alta and Snowbird, both nestled at the top of Utah's Little Cottonwood Canyon, with average costs of $4,181 and $4,049, respectively.

Canada's second most expensive ski resort is Big White, located southeast of Kelowna in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley, with an average cost of $1,548. A touch more affordable is Silver Star, also situated in the Okanagan region, where two people could expect to spend $1,513 for an equivalent stay.

The following table shows rates at each of the 10 Canadian ski resorts analyzed by the survey, based on the average cost of lodging for four nights and three-day ski lift tickets for two people.

Whistler Blackcomb $1,640 (Lodging $856 + Ski lift $784)

Big White $1,548 ($1,071 + $477)

Silver Star $1,513 ($990 + $523)

Mont Tremblant $1,470 ($896 + $574)

Kicking Horse $1,443 ($901 + $542)

Panorama $1,366 ($826 + $540)

Sun Peaks $1,272 ($780+$492)

Fernie $1,070 ($554 + $5016)

Mont-Sainte-Anne $1,069 ($539 + $530)

Lake Louise $1,035 ($425 + $610)

Please note: All rates quoted in US$

For the full results of the survey, please check:

https://www.travelmag.com/articles/ski-resorts-2023/

Press Contact

Paul Joseph

[email protected]

+1-805-308-9660 (for all questions related to our survey, please email)

SOURCE TravelMag.com